2022 Hyundai Tucson “Question Everything” Campaign Shows Disney+ and Marvel Ties

As such, Hyundai and Marvel Studios have joined forces to deliver the next major installment in the 2022 Tucson “marketing blitz.” With a little help from the company’s silver-screen superheroes, but also from the Disney+ streaming service, this is a fully blown cross-platform promotion effort.The two companies consider this a unique opportunity to deliver a co-branded creative campaign and we’re really not surprised by the fact that Hyundai’s 2022 Tucson will appear in specially created spots alongside renowned Marvel characters that appear in four different Disney+ series.These new adventures help Hyundai America deliver their “biggest launch campaign ever” for a model and also showcase how the team “questioned every detail and assumption when developing the 2022 Tucson.” For us, though, there’s just one question: how in the world are we supposed to buy the WandaVision promo when set within a 1950’s black and white environment?Oh, never mind that, because the 2022 Tucson also appears with Tom Hiddleston’s Loki or Sam Wilson’s new Captain America / Falcon suit as shown in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier series. After all, we all know that where there’s money, there's also The Walt Disney Company delivering a heavy dose of “custom content calibrated to the precise needs of” the client.In this case, it’s better to be Hyundai and its 2022 Tucson, which kind of looks like Sci-Fi material on its own, rather than – let's say – a chewing gum, right? By the way, it could still turn into overload, because these four initial promos embedded below are just the tip of the iceberg, and Hyundai says there will be no less than 12 TV spots sprinkled inside the grand total of 50 content pieces!