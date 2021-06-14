“Little” Sinkhole Makes Short Work of Entire Car Within Seconds After Heavy Rain

Anyone who’s ever owned a car knows very well that sometimes the precious four-wheeled possession can be at the mercy of Mother Nature no matter what. Even if you think the vehicle is safe and sound in a parking lot. And, as it turns out, there really isn’t the need for something as big and dramatic as the 2014 National Corvette Museum sinkhole to remind a certain Hyundai Venue owner of that.
Instead, even a little sinkhole will suffice. Albeit it’s a devious one, as attested from eyewitness footage provided by India Today and the Kanak News outlets (videos embedded below), which show the South Korean model literally disappearing before our eyes within seconds.
According to information provided by the local news agencies, the cruel nature of – well, Mother Nature – was on full display in a residential neighborhood in Mumbai, India. Apparently, the black vehicle (a Hyundai Venue if we’re not mistaken) was parked in the Ghatkopar West area of the city when someone managed to capture on camera about half of the bizarre incident.
Because it’s monsoon season in that part of the world, it seems that heavy rains have caused a sinkhole to appear in the Mumbai parking lot. It’s a little one, but unfortunately for the owner of the car it was still large enough to swallow the entire car within mere seconds. It’s a truly a cringe-worthy moment and we’re more than happy to report that apparently no one was injured.
Just seeing the whole car being gobbled up by the ground underneath it makes us imagine that if someone would have been inside the car at the wrong time it could have easily turned into a potential human disaster.
Sinkholes are quite terrifying, and we really hope the phenomena will be as rare as possible... although whenever there’s such massive levels of rain as Mumbai witnessed over the past few days and weeks it’s easy to imagine such incidents can easily occur whenever there’s a softer spot.
