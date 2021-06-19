Somebody Drew a BMW iX Coupe and Now We're Afraid to Go to Sleep Ever Again

Being a BMW fan these days must feel like growing up supporting the Chicago Bulls during their prime, only to see them struggle to make the top half of the Eastern Conference once that legendary team was gone.
Like the Bulls in the late '90s and early '00s, BMW seems to be unable to get anything right. It all started with the new 4 Series the Bavarians introduced last year, though some people might argue the groundwork for bad designs at BMW, at least in modern times, was laid by the i3 electric hatchback.
However, even if the i3's appearance was undoubtedly sketchy, the German carmaker still managed to brush it aside and come up with good-looking cars, even if none stood out in particular. Well, that surely changed with the arrival of the G22 4 Series, though not in the way BMW might have wanted.
While the 4 Series was indeed a shock, it was nothing compared to what BMW had in store for us. Soon after the two-door model was unveiled and we were beginning to recover from the initial shock, the Bavarians saw fit to knock us back down with the iX electric SAV. With the ICE model, the problem was simple: the huge and weirdly-shaped grille. Take that away and you're left with a perfectly normal BMW.
With the electric crossover, however, things weren't as simple. It too had the grille, but here it didn't stand out that much. You'd think that was a good thing, but it wasn't. No, it wasn't, and that's because the reason why it didn't make itself seen so much was that it was surrounded by all sorts of other questionable design choices. What are we talking about - the whole car is a questionable design choice.
Well, prepare to see it morphed into something even more horrendous. Brazilian pixel manipulator Kleber Silva decided to put a coupe spin on the iX - think what the X6 is to the X5 - and let's just say it didn't help with the vehicle's already shady proportions. From the front, the iX Coupe (that's what we'll call it) looks like a very weirdly shaped sedan - one that's been drawn by a six-year-old. A very talented six-year-old, but still a child who's not very good with proportions.
Like with the original, the rear remains the one angle from which the car looks good, with the sloped back making it even sexier. We guess you could tailor your life so that you'll never approach the car from the front, making the prospect of owning an iX bearable. Better get yourself a trained Golden Retriever, though, because you'll be doing a lot of walking around with your eyes closed.
