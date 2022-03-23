Would You Pay $16K More for the Luxurious Genesis GV80 Over the Redesigned Infiniti QX60?

The SUV market is the most hotly contested car segment in the auto industry today, with every manufacturer fighting for a piece of the scrumptious cake. The luxury SUV segment presents an even more fierce battle, especially between the underdogs. For the 2022 model year, Infiniti and Hyundai’s Genesis presented the QX60 and the GV80 to the mid-sized, three-row SUV segment.
Jakub and Yuri of TheStraightPipes got the exclusive chance to review the Infiniti QX60 and the Genesis GV80 to determine which is the best in the highly competitive segment.
The Genesis GV80 offers a unique approach in the luxury segment. It’s the automaker’s flagship model for the Genesis SUV lineup. With a starting price of $51,295, It has a nicely tailored interior, luxury offerings, and amenities that will smack you right in the face as soon as you step into the cabin. The 3.5T prestige model costs $73,745.
It won’t pull a fast one off the mark like a BMW X5 or a Porsche Cayenne, but it’ll offer a majestic ride fit for royalty.
Like the Genesis GV80, the Infiniti QX60 aims to please the premium SUV clientele. It starts at $47,875 and is unlike anything out of the Infiniti nomenclature with fresh new styling and a complete interior makeover. The QX60 is confident enough to compete with the tough European headliners.
The QX60 Sensory model costs $57,375.
When it comes to performance and power, the GV80 is a quick favorite. The South Korean SUV has two variants a 2.5-liter turbocharged 4-cylinder making 300 HP and a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6 producing 375 HP and 528 Nm of torque. The latter will sprint from 0 to 62 mph in 5.3 seconds, while the in-line four will do the same in 6.1-seconds.
The 2022 QX60, on the other hand, comes with a V6 engine paired to a 9-speed automatic CVT transmission, making 295 HP and 366 Nm of torque. This model runs on a front-wheel-drive system with the all-wheel-drive system as an optional package. It has a towing capacity of up to 6,000 pounds (2,721 kg), which is 1,000 lbs (454 kg) more than the outgoing model.
While the Genesis GV80 offers better creature comforts and a more powerful powertrain, the Infiniti QX60 has smoother shifts and better handling.
