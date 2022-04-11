2023 Hyundai Palisade Digitally Drops All Camo Ahead of This Week's Unveiling

Set to premiere this Wednesday, at the 2022 New York Auto Show, next to its Kia Telluride cousin, the facelifted Hyundai Palisade has unofficially lost all camo.
Why unofficially? Because these renderings came from the peeps at Kolesa, and for the most part, they do seem to nail the design of the big SUV.
Compared to the outgoing Palisade, the mid-cycle refresh has a more upright nose, with a bigger grille, and new bumper. The headlamps, DRLs, and fog lights have been redesigned as well, and the hood and fenders had to be readapted in order to make the visual upgrades work.
So far, nobody outside Hyundai knows what the back end will look like, as while the vehicle’s face has been the subject of a teaser, the rear hasn’t. As a result, the rendering artist chose to play it safe, retaining the shape and pattern of the taillights, tweaking the tailgate, and giving it a new bumper, with slimmer reflectors, and bigger diffuser. We’d expect the real Palisade to be quite different out back, but that’s just our two cents.
The cockpit might be enhanced, but for now, it is another big unknown, as is the powertrain. Nonetheless, in all likelihood, the 2023 Hyundai Palisade will still be offered with a 291 hp 3.8-liter V6, hooked up to an eight-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive system will be available, though.
When it goes on sale, probably in a few months, the facelifted Palisade should be a bit pricier than the current one, which carries an MSRP of $33,350 for the base SE, before destination, dealer fees, and options. The SEL starts at $35,700, and the Limited kicks off at $45,950. For the Calligraphy, which is the best-equipped version, interested parties are looking at a minimum of $47,040.
