2023 Kia Telluride Jumps on the Widescreen Bandwagon, Will Debut Next Week

Joining its sibling, the facelifted Hyundai Palisade, the 2023 Kia Telluride will also debut at the New York Auto Show next week. Its unveiling has been scheduled for April 13, at 10:10 a.m. EST (4:10 p.m. CET), and will be streamed live across the company’s social media channels.
The big announcement, which is hardly a surprise, was accompanied by two teaser pics. One of them previews the vehicle’s exterior design, whereas the other provides an official glimpse inside, where the party-piece will be the widescreen display.
Combining the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, with the infotainment system in the middle of the updated dashboard panel, should be the main selling point of the SUV, for tech-savvy enthusiasts anyway. The steering wheel appears to have been tweaked as well, whereas the center console, with the three air vents placed above the HVAC controls, looks unchanged. In all likelihood, Kia will sprinkle the cockpit with new upholstery and trim and might expand, or at least enhance, the safety gear.
Moving on to the exterior, we can see that the grille has been updated, and it hosts Kia’s new logo in the middle. The main clusters, with integrated DRLs, are new as well, and so is the bumper, with metal-like trim. The Korean automaker has announced that the facelifted Telluride family will include the X-Pro variant, a more rugged-looking grade, and this is probably the one previewed here. We tried brightening both teaser images, but Kia obviously saw it coming, so we didn’t get much else out of it, save for the grille pattern. The same goes for the cabin too.
We wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant upgrades under the hood, as the 2023 Kia Telluride should still be offered with the same engine, otherwise shared with the Hyundai Palisade. The outgoing iteration, which carries an MSRP of $33,090, uses a 3.8-liter V6, with 291 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque.
Combining the digital instrument cluster behind the steering wheel, with the infotainment system in the middle of the updated dashboard panel, should be the main selling point of the SUV, for tech-savvy enthusiasts anyway. The steering wheel appears to have been tweaked as well, whereas the center console, with the three air vents placed above the HVAC controls, looks unchanged. In all likelihood, Kia will sprinkle the cockpit with new upholstery and trim and might expand, or at least enhance, the safety gear.
Moving on to the exterior, we can see that the grille has been updated, and it hosts Kia’s new logo in the middle. The main clusters, with integrated DRLs, are new as well, and so is the bumper, with metal-like trim. The Korean automaker has announced that the facelifted Telluride family will include the X-Pro variant, a more rugged-looking grade, and this is probably the one previewed here. We tried brightening both teaser images, but Kia obviously saw it coming, so we didn’t get much else out of it, save for the grille pattern. The same goes for the cabin too.
We wouldn’t hold our breath for any significant upgrades under the hood, as the 2023 Kia Telluride should still be offered with the same engine, otherwise shared with the Hyundai Palisade. The outgoing iteration, which carries an MSRP of $33,090, uses a 3.8-liter V6, with 291 hp and 262 lb-ft (355 Nm) of torque.