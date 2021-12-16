Kia's outstanding Telluride is Edmunds Top Rated SUV for 2022

It's been one of the most successful years in the history of Kia. And here they go, winning another award for the Telluride. Edmunds, the online car evaluation and sales site, has made it their Top Rated SUV of 2022.
This is a natural hat trick of sorts as it's the third straight year that the Telluride has picked up this award. That shouldn't be too shocking for anyone that's driven one though.
When the Telluride arrived on the scene a few years back it was an instant hit in the styling department. Gone were the days of a Kia SUV looking like something that was trying to catch up to the previous decade.
While the outside looked great, everyone wanted to know if the interior and technology could stack up as well. Clearly, it's done exactly that. This year alone, sales of the Telluride are up 35% over last year.
Features like the 10.25-inch infotainment system, the uber-comfortable seating, and the 10-year powertrain warranty all make it an exceptional value. Alistair Weaver, Edmunds EIC, said as much about the SUV. “The Kia Telluride provides an unbeatable combination of passenger comfort, helpful technology features and outstanding value."
To determine this year's winner, Edmunds editors select finalists and then put them through a testing process. That process includes ratings based on driving dynamics, technology, storage, overall value for money, and more.
Sean Yoon, president & CEO, Kia North America, Kia America said “The award shows that Telluride continues to deliver on the promise of overall excellence in the competitive SUV market in the United States.
In the spirit of never resting on our laurels, we have enhanced the Telluride for 2022 as we introduce more new customers to the Kia family through our award-winning SUV.” he continued.
The Kia Telluride is a dapper and value-heavy SUV and this new award just makes that more clear. Other vehicles that picked up Top Rated awards include the Genesis G70 as their Luxury SUV pick and the Ford F-150 as their truck choice.
The Tesla Model 3 was the winner in the EV category, while the Subaru BRX won Top Rated Sports Car. The Mercedes-Benz S-Class won the Luxury Sedan class while the Honda Civic won the overall sedan choice.
Finally, the Porsche Taycan was their choice for Luxury EV and the Rivian R1T was the editors choice for all categories.
