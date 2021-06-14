5 2022 Kia K5 Updated With New Corporate Logo, More Options

2022 Kia Telluride Leaked Photos Reveal New Logo

Manufactured in Georgia, the increasingly popular Telluride is getting a makeover in the guise of a brand-new logo. In addition to revised badging, the 2022 model year further sweetens the deal with dual-zone temperature control and rear temperature control across all trim levels. 16 photos



From the S all the way to the range-topping SX, the mid-size crossover offers a gloss-black front grille with satin-chrome trim for the 2022 model year. And finally, the cited publication reports that Navigation Smart Cruise Control-Curve and Highway Driving Assist will be standard for every Telluride sold in the United States of America. Pricing, however, still is a mystery.



As long as you can find a dealership that won’t mark up the



All variants rely on a 3.8-liter GDi for propulsion, the Lambda II Atkinson-cycle engine that provides efficiency to the detriment of power density. The V6 lump develops 291 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 262 pound-feet at 5,200 rpm, enabling a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) when equipped with the $795 Towing Package.



