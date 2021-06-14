autoevolution
2022 Kia Telluride Leaked Photos Reveal New Logo

14 Jun 2021
Manufactured in Georgia, the increasingly popular Telluride is getting a makeover in the guise of a brand-new logo. In addition to revised badging, the 2022 model year further sweetens the deal with dual-zone temperature control and rear temperature control across all trim levels.
The Korean Car Blog reports that every trim is getting a 10.25-inch TFT touchscreen display with split-screen functionality, and the same can be said about satellite navigation. As ever, the LX opens the lineup with a gloss-black front grille as well as chrome trim. Move on up to the S, and customers are treated to a wireless smartphone charger for Qi-enabled mobile devices.

From the S all the way to the range-topping SX, the mid-size crossover offers a gloss-black front grille with satin-chrome trim for the 2022 model year. And finally, the cited publication reports that Navigation Smart Cruise Control-Curve and Highway Driving Assist will be standard for every Telluride sold in the United States of America. Pricing, however, still is a mystery.

As long as you can find a dealership that won’t mark up the family-hauling SUV like there’s no tomorrow, Kia currently asks $32,190 for the front-wheel-drive LX while the SX with all-wheel drive tallies $44,390 excluding freight. The Nightfall Edition that’s currently listed at $1,295 will soldier on with new exterior emblems and wheel caps according to The Korean Car Blog.

All variants rely on a 3.8-liter GDi for propulsion, the Lambda II Atkinson-cycle engine that provides efficiency to the detriment of power density. The V6 lump develops 291 horsepower at 6,000 revolutions per minute and 262 pound-feet at 5,200 rpm, enabling a maximum towing capacity of 5,000 pounds (2,268 kilograms) when equipped with the $795 Towing Package.

All Tellurides feature an eight-speed automatic transmission. It’s not the quickest-shifting box in the biz, and it doesn’t need to be considering that Kia’s quirky SUV serves as a competitor to the ever-popular Honda Pilot.

Editor's note:

2020 pre-facelift model also pictured in the gallery.
