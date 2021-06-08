All-New 2023 Kia Sportage Officially Previewed With Bold Styling, X-Line Trim

With the NX4 fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson already out and about looking modern and quirky, it was only logical for the Kia Sportage group sibling to prepare for its own arrival. Now it’s time to have a first official look at the goodies, which include an equally daring—yet completely different—design philosophy as well as a “cutting-edge” cockpit treatment, among others.
The fifth-generation Kia Sportage comes to life using the company’s all-new “Opposites United” design philosophy introduced by the EV6 zero-emission model. But the first official images of the all-new SUV easily show the brand made sure each model has a distinct personality, with the traditional crossover sporting “a sleek, yet muscular and modern exterior design.”
Basically, the Sportage is a truly global SUV, as the styling was created through a collaboration between Kia’s main design studios in South Korea, Germany, the United States, and China. Just like the Tucson sibling, the new Sportage has been given an intricate front fascia design, but also Kia’s all-new badging to make sure everyone knows it comes as a herald of the recent brand reinvention.
As far as the exact moment of arrival, Kia mentions the Sportage will reach global markets later this year, but without advancing any specific schedule for the various main regions. It also keeps under wraps some crucial information, such as what’s underneath the new and sleek body in terms of powertrains.
We do get a quick peek at the cockpit arrangement, though, where there are no surprises—it's also inspired by the EV6. It's a “state-of-the-art” arrangement that includes a wide and curved display (no exact dimensions are mentioned), a touchscreen pad with an advanced integrated controller, as well as a shift-by-wire transmission dial.
Kia also mentions the Sportage will become available with an all-new X-Line version, featured with a bespoke design for the bumper, side sills, and curved roof rack. There is also a different interior treatment, with unique sage green or black seat upholstery, different quilting, as well as a “black metal wood” atmosphere.
Basically, the Sportage is a truly global SUV, as the styling was created through a collaboration between Kia’s main design studios in South Korea, Germany, the United States, and China. Just like the Tucson sibling, the new Sportage has been given an intricate front fascia design, but also Kia’s all-new badging to make sure everyone knows it comes as a herald of the recent brand reinvention.
As far as the exact moment of arrival, Kia mentions the Sportage will reach global markets later this year, but without advancing any specific schedule for the various main regions. It also keeps under wraps some crucial information, such as what’s underneath the new and sleek body in terms of powertrains.
We do get a quick peek at the cockpit arrangement, though, where there are no surprises—it's also inspired by the EV6. It's a “state-of-the-art” arrangement that includes a wide and curved display (no exact dimensions are mentioned), a touchscreen pad with an advanced integrated controller, as well as a shift-by-wire transmission dial.
Kia also mentions the Sportage will become available with an all-new X-Line version, featured with a bespoke design for the bumper, side sills, and curved roof rack. There is also a different interior treatment, with unique sage green or black seat upholstery, different quilting, as well as a “black metal wood” atmosphere.