2023 Kia Niro Reveals HabaNiro Concept Styling in Latest Spy Photos

After the EV6 electric compact crossover, Kia prepares to redesign the Niro from the ground up. As ever, the subcompact crossover will be offered with three powertrain options ranging from hybrid to plug-in hybrid and electric.
Expected for the 2023 model year in the United States, the Niro appears to be a little boxier than before without treading on the Soul’s territory. The oversized headlights on these mules are not the production units, though, and the exterior styling is loosely inspired by the 2019 HabaNiro Concept.
Presented with great pomp and circumstance two years ago at the New York International Auto Show with butterfly doors and a red interior, the one-off crossover features augmented reality built into the windshield and a zero-emissions driving range of 300-plus miles (483-plus kilometers). By comparison, the all-electric Niro on sale today is EPA-rated at 239 miles (385 kilometers).
The low-set headlights and clamshell hood give the next generation a more dynamic appearance, and the same applies to the leading edge of the liftgate. Some things, however, haven’t been changed. These include the unpainted plastic on the wheel arches and the shark-fin antenna for the radio and sat-nav.
Placed vertically rather than horizontally, the LED taillights are complemented by rear bumper-integrated turn signals and a passenger side-mounted exhaust outlet. All three prototypes captured by the carparazzi rely on internal combustion, and at least one of them is a plug-in hybrid, judging by the charging port located on the driver-side front wing. Priced at $29,590 excluding destination charge, the plug-in variant currently offers up to 26 miles (42 kilometers) of electric range and 46 mpg (5.1 l/100 km) combined.
While on the subject of internal combustion, Kia is expected to ditch the aging 1.6-liter Kappa II GDi HEV in favor of a new mill. The Smartstream G1.5 is the most likely culprit, a free-breathing mill with both direct and multi-port injection. In the Hyundai i30 for the European market, this engine produces 110 PS (108 horsepower) and 144 Nm (106 pound-feet) of torque.
