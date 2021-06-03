2022 Kia K5 Updated With New Corporate Logo, More Options

Kia presented the all-new K5 for the 2021 model year with the South Korean automaker’s old logo, and now the Optima-replacing sedan has switched to the all-new corporate logo for the 2022 model. Priced $100 higher than before, the mid-size car also gains a few more features.
Excluding $995 for the destination charge, the $23,690 LX FWD comes with an eight-speed automatic transmission and a 1.6-liter turbocharged GDi four-cylinder engine. Although it may not seem like a lot, 1.6 liters are enough for 180 horsepower and 195 pound-feet (265 Nm) on 87-octane gas.
The most basic of specifications also impresses on the long haul because the highway estimate for gas mileage is 38 mpg (6.2 liters per 100 kilometers). Customers who need all-wheel drive will have to level up to the LXS AWD, which costs a cool $26,490 and tops 33 mpg (7.1 l/100 km).
Arguably the sweet spot of the lineup, the K5 LXS AWD boasts LED headlights, heated power-adjustable mirrors, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, remote keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, six-way adjustable seats, a lot of safety and driver-assist systems such as RCCA, Smart Trunk, and folding rear seats. Three more trim levels are offered, namely the GT-Line with FWD and AWD, as well as the front-driven EX and GT. The latter is arguably the most exciting from the driver’s perspective, thanks to its 2.5-liter turbo GDi mill.
The output of 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm) of torque is more than adequate for a mid-sized sedan, especially one that’s priced at $31,090 instead of $37,500 for the 2021 Acura TLX, for example. What’s more, the K5 has wowed Kia last month by moving 12,459 units as opposed to 5,854 for the month of May 2020. It’s the second best-selling nameplate of the South Korean automaker in the U.S., slotting right behind the Forte and above the Sportage and Sorento SUVs.
As part of the 2022 update, the K5 adds a surround-view monitor, more wireless chargers, and sat nav for the GT-Line, EX, and GT. And finally, the GT-Line AWD Premium Package sweetens the well-appointed grade with a heated steering wheel, projectors instead of reflectors for the headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and more driver assistance.
The most basic of specifications also impresses on the long haul because the highway estimate for gas mileage is 38 mpg (6.2 liters per 100 kilometers). Customers who need all-wheel drive will have to level up to the LXS AWD, which costs a cool $26,490 and tops 33 mpg (7.1 l/100 km).
Arguably the sweet spot of the lineup, the K5 LXS AWD boasts LED headlights, heated power-adjustable mirrors, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, remote keyless entry, dual-zone climate control, six-way adjustable seats, a lot of safety and driver-assist systems such as RCCA, Smart Trunk, and folding rear seats. Three more trim levels are offered, namely the GT-Line with FWD and AWD, as well as the front-driven EX and GT. The latter is arguably the most exciting from the driver’s perspective, thanks to its 2.5-liter turbo GDi mill.
The output of 290 horsepower and 311 pound-feet (422 Nm) of torque is more than adequate for a mid-sized sedan, especially one that’s priced at $31,090 instead of $37,500 for the 2021 Acura TLX, for example. What’s more, the K5 has wowed Kia last month by moving 12,459 units as opposed to 5,854 for the month of May 2020. It’s the second best-selling nameplate of the South Korean automaker in the U.S., slotting right behind the Forte and above the Sportage and Sorento SUVs.
As part of the 2022 update, the K5 adds a surround-view monitor, more wireless chargers, and sat nav for the GT-Line, EX, and GT. And finally, the GT-Line AWD Premium Package sweetens the well-appointed grade with a heated steering wheel, projectors instead of reflectors for the headlights, a panoramic sunroof, and more driver assistance.