Fifth-Generation 2022 Kia Sportage Has EV6 Cues, June 8 Official Reveal Date

With the NX4 fourth-generation Hyundai Tucson already out and about across major markets, can anyone claim to be surprised that we’re also on the final stretch to Kia’s introduction of the fifth-generation Sportage sibling? We’re not even going to wait long until the curtain falls, as the official reveal has been scheduled for just a few days from the current (very encompassing) teaser.
Anyone who laid eyes on anything new from Hyundai and Kia recently already has a pretty good idea about the way this automotive group likes to shake things up in the car-making world. There’s an abundance of examples, but Kia focuses on a model in particular for the less than subtle references regarding its traditional best-selling SUV, the Sportage.
Born way back in 1993, the Sportage is more than a decade older than its Hyundai Tucson sibling, which is also the main reason it’s one generation ahead of it (in case anyone likes to keep track of such stuff). This time around, Kia is looking inside its backyard for inspiration, more than anything else.
And the carmaker has seemingly taken the all-new zero emissions EV6 as the role model. “After the launch of the new brand and the Kia EV6, we will reveal another significant milestone,” reads the teaser on social media, and we can easily imagine the company has even bigger expectations for the new Sportage.
The official teaser campaign will be short and encompassing, it seems. After all, the company is treating us to a series of shadowy images (we’ve tried some enhancement tricks on them, check out the results in the gallery) that are quite revealing in terms of design. And they also show the whole lot, including the front, rear, and cockpit.
These are all CGIs, but we can easily imagine the styling is very accurate to the real vehicle, unlike some design sketches we’ve seen from other automakers. On the outside, the recent lot of Kia models is probably a good influence, including the sporty K5. Meanwhile, inside, the EV6’s signature new cockpit makes a second appearance, this time adapted for a proper SUV atmosphere.
As for the rest of the juicy details, we'll have to wait until June 8 to get the full scoop.
