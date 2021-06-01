2022 Kia Stinger Becomes a Scorpion as New U.S. Special Edition Goes for $52,585

On a global level, the South Korean carmaker is just about ready to showcase the fifth-generation take on the best-selling Sportage sports utility vehicle. But that doesn’t mean the company won’t focus on models that aren’t ready for the big changeover just yet. Case in point with the recently facelifted Stinger mid-size liftback.
It was the middle of March when the brand revealed all the juicy details pertaining to the 2022 Stinger refresh for the U.S. region. Back then, we found all about the redesign, the larger digital instrument cluster, the slightly more powerful engine options, as well as the updated technical highlights.
But the company also gave us a peek at “something special,” the Scorpion Special Edition. Very little information was provided about this limited version at the time, and Kia is now addressing that just as the new version is arriving at dealerships.
The 2022 Kia Stinger Scorpion Special Edition is offered exclusively to U.S. customers, and to make it a collectible, the company will only build limited batches of just 250 cars every month (it doesn’t specify how long production lasts, though). By the way, color choices are also restricted to Snow White Pearl, Aurora Black, and Ceramic Silver.
Customers will also be able to specify the Scorpion based on the GT2 RWD and AWD variants, with prices kicking off at $52,585 for rear-wheel drive and $54,785 for all-wheel drive (both excluding $1,045 in destination charges), respectively.
That doesn’t compare favorably with the standard GT2, which kicks off at $51,290. But, on the other hand, the Scorpion does add black trim for the fender garnish, side mirror caps, and darkened exhaust tips, along with a body-colored rear spoiler, among others.
A new set of 19-inch black wheels rounds up the exterior changes, while inside, the Scorpion is available with unique carbon fiber-like trim as well as a nice choice of Red Nappa Leather or Black Nappa Leather.
