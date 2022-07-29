2023 Hyundai Palisade Brings Fresh Looks, More Gear Down Under, Sales Commencing in August

Hyundai is about to open the order books for the 2023 Palisade in Australia. The sales launch has been scheduled to kick off in August, and the refreshed SUV will be offered in two trim levels.
Sitting at the bottom of the lineup is the Palisade Elite, with its recommended retail price of AU$65,900 (equal to US$46,024). For the Palisade Highlander, customers are looking at a minimum of AU$75,900 (US$53,008). These prices are for the 3.8-liter gasoline engine with FWD, rated at 217 kW (295 ps / 291 hp) and 355 Nm (262 lb-ft) of torque.
Choosing the 2.2-liter CRDi diesel, with all-wheel drive, making 147 kW (200 ps / 197 hp) and 440 Nm (325 lb-ft), will set buyers back a minimum of AU$69,900 (US$48,817) for the Elite, and AU$79,900 (US$55,801) for the Highlander. Both engines work in concert with an eight-speed automatic transmission, and they return 10.7 l/100 km (21.2 mpg US) for the gasoline unit on average and 7.3 l/100 km (32.2 mpg US) for the diesel.
In terms of standard gear, the Palisade Elite features the 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster, smartphone integration, Bluetooth, sat-nav, live traffic updates, 12-speaker audio by Infinity, rear privacy windows, remote engine start, and many more. The Palisade Highlander adds the surround view function, extra electric adjustability for the front seats, digital rearview mirror, head-up display, heated and ventilated first- and second-row seats, heated steering wheel, and so on.
Making it easier to stay connected on the go, the Hyundai Bluelink is new to the Palisade sold Down Under, adding server-based voice control, connected routing navigation, SOS emergency call function, and automatic collision notification. It also allows users to connect to their vehicle using their smartphone, send planned routes straight to the navigation system, receive emergency assistance after an accident, check if they have locked the doors, and start it up with their preferred climate settings.
