427 Chevy Corvette C2 Coupe Was Inspired by Bob Ross, CGI Brush Paints Surfer Hero

While VIPs treat themselves to birthday parties on luxury yachts in exotic locations or think of their next first-of-its-kind floating retreat, some people even have trouble fulfilling their Hawaiian surfing dreams.
But, if they are part of the rare and imaginative virtual automotive artist breed, at least they can take some CGI action. A cool case in point could be made here courtesy of Timothy Adry Emmanuel, the pixel master better known as adry53customs on social media, who takes a break from his collaboration with HotCars for a dreamy CGI.
So, after recently imagining a bonkers digital Mercedes-Benz G-Class Hot Rod flaunting a custom blown V8 powertrain and a neat little Formula One secret, he is now trying to make virtual amends for not being able to fulfill his newly wed’s Hawaiian beach trip dream. Alas, it seems the inspiration came from an unlikely source, though.
Remember Robert Norman ‘Bob’ Ross, the American painter, art instructor, and charismatic TV host – the artist behind The Joy of Painting, which ran on PBS from 1983 to 1994? Well, as it turns out, this posthumous online influencer presence has guided another destiny – with the author now trying to replicate the way Ross painted oceans in a 3D environment.
Naturally, an automobile is the actual hero of the virtual story – and what better way to portray a sun-setting Hawaiian dream that with help from “America’s sports car.” Additionally, the CGI expert did not choose any Chevy Corvette incarnation – and instead opted for the 427ci-equipped C2 Coupe, one of the most iconic versions to ever rumble and leave a smoke trail on the surface of Earth.
But, of course, it may or may not be your cup of tea – after all this classic sports car now comes equipped with a surfing board on top…
So, after recently imagining a bonkers digital Mercedes-Benz G-Class Hot Rod flaunting a custom blown V8 powertrain and a neat little Formula One secret, he is now trying to make virtual amends for not being able to fulfill his newly wed’s Hawaiian beach trip dream. Alas, it seems the inspiration came from an unlikely source, though.
Remember Robert Norman ‘Bob’ Ross, the American painter, art instructor, and charismatic TV host – the artist behind The Joy of Painting, which ran on PBS from 1983 to 1994? Well, as it turns out, this posthumous online influencer presence has guided another destiny – with the author now trying to replicate the way Ross painted oceans in a 3D environment.
Naturally, an automobile is the actual hero of the virtual story – and what better way to portray a sun-setting Hawaiian dream that with help from “America’s sports car.” Additionally, the CGI expert did not choose any Chevy Corvette incarnation – and instead opted for the 427ci-equipped C2 Coupe, one of the most iconic versions to ever rumble and leave a smoke trail on the surface of Earth.
But, of course, it may or may not be your cup of tea – after all this classic sports car now comes equipped with a surfing board on top…