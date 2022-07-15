Dodge Viper ACR Looks Crafty Standing on Imagined Rotiform Aerodisc Hyperdrives

One of the best-known enthusiast products from America’s automotive industry alongside the Chevy Corvette and the muscle car sector, Dodge’s Viper, has had a convoluted history and an untimely demise.
Alas, that does not mean it is devoid of ample masses of fans. For example, seeing ultra-low-mile collectible units pop up for grabs is quite a natural occurrence, even if the eight-mile ZB II 2010 Viper SRT-10 that begs to finally be driven hard is more than a decade old.
On the other hand, an Italian aftermarket outlet dressing up a Viper ACR mockup in the same way as NBA’s Paolo Banchero’s Draft night suit to create a stunning D&G lookalike is certainly out of the ordinary. Just like the quirky idea of bringing back to life the Dodge sports car as a Urus-fighting super-SUV, frankly. But that’s just how fans show their love and appreciation these days.
Now, also from across the virtual reality plains, here comes Shashank Das, the pixel master better known as sdesyn on social media, who decided to take a break from redesigning popular models to direct CGI marketing attention toward a certain aftermarket wheels company. But, as it turns out, he still has the digital brush focused on the wheels, only with a signature twist.
So, what we have here in plain CGI view is a crimson Dodge Viper ACR VX I rocking the iconic carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit like it is no one’s business. Alas, aside from the cool aero bits and pieces, there’s a second cherry on top of the virtual tuning cake. That would be the CGI expert’s imagined Rotiform Aerodisc Hyperdrive wheels – with the latter being “an original Aerodisc graphic” designed by the author.
Does it look crafty enough when we imagine this Dodge Viper ACR rolling outside of the virtual studio?
On the other hand, an Italian aftermarket outlet dressing up a Viper ACR mockup in the same way as NBA’s Paolo Banchero’s Draft night suit to create a stunning D&G lookalike is certainly out of the ordinary. Just like the quirky idea of bringing back to life the Dodge sports car as a Urus-fighting super-SUV, frankly. But that’s just how fans show their love and appreciation these days.
Now, also from across the virtual reality plains, here comes Shashank Das, the pixel master better known as sdesyn on social media, who decided to take a break from redesigning popular models to direct CGI marketing attention toward a certain aftermarket wheels company. But, as it turns out, he still has the digital brush focused on the wheels, only with a signature twist.
So, what we have here in plain CGI view is a crimson Dodge Viper ACR VX I rocking the iconic carbon fiber aerodynamic body kit like it is no one’s business. Alas, aside from the cool aero bits and pieces, there’s a second cherry on top of the virtual tuning cake. That would be the CGI expert’s imagined Rotiform Aerodisc Hyperdrive wheels – with the latter being “an original Aerodisc graphic” designed by the author.
Does it look crafty enough when we imagine this Dodge Viper ACR rolling outside of the virtual studio?