TAG Heuer Unveils Porsche Taycan-Inspired Luxury Smartwatch

Porsche and TAG Heuer’s global partnership that was initiated in 2021 is giving new fruit - a Taycan-inspired luxury smartwatch named TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition.
The new timepiece features a sporty design, taking cues from the wildly popular Porsche Taycan, an all-electric sports car that managed the impressive feat of outselling the iconic 911.
TAG Heuer’s new luxury smartwatch is the fourth generation launched by the Swiss watchmaker in the last seven years and the second built in collaboration with the German sportscar manufacturer. The first product of their partnership was the more conventional Porsche Carrera Chronograph, released in 2021.
The newly unveiled Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition boasts a 45mm case finished in sandblasted black titanium with Frozen Blue Metallic accents, a color used on the Porsche Taycan. To be more specific, the case is made of ultra-light Grade 2 titanium coated in DLC and is topped with a polished ceramic bezel lacquered in the same Frozen Blue and gray shades.
The bezel surrounding the wide screen also features a dedicated scale from zero to 400, referencing the Taycan’s speed. The scale can be used to display car functions or the wearer’s heart rate.
A flat sapphire crystal protects the watch’s OLED display, while the Porsche branding is visible both on top and engraved on the caseback, where the heart rate monitor is located.
The smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100+ processor, promises a full day’s battery autonomy, and runs Wear OS by Google.
Three chronograph-style complications show wearers information relating to compatible Porsche models, like the car’s autonomy, battery and gas levels, or the car’s mileage. One of the complications is a shortcut to the Wear OS My Porsche app, which enables owners to control heating and A/C in their Porsche car with a tap on their watch.
Some of the Porsche models compatible with the new wristwatch include the iconic 911, Panamera (G2), the Cayenne (E2 II), the 718, and the Macan.
The leather and rubber strap is also a nod to the design of the Porsche Taycan, mirroring the car’s interior.
The TAG Heuer Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition retails for $2,750 and can be ordered via the watch maker’s website.
