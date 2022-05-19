Tag Heuer and Porsche Are Sharing the Carrera Name on a Watch, Again

One of the most dangerous races in the world was the La Carrera Panamericana from Mexico, and that competition inspired both Ferry Porsche and Jack Heuer to create a special line of products named Carrera.
Carrera means race, and while Porsche produced sports cars, it was obvious why he chose this name. On the other hand, timing is essential in any competition. Jack Heuer considered that a car race should be represented on a wristwatch. Thus, both manufacturers shared the Carrera nameplate. Since one was making automobiles and the other watches, there was no competition between them. Moreover, they found out that they could do business together.
La Carrera Panamericana race history began in 1950. Still, it wasn't until 1953 when Porsche achieved its first victory in the newly-founded Small Sports Car class with Jose Harrarte from Guatemala at the wheel. At the same time, Tag Heuer was already known for its precise stopwatches. Ten years later, the watchmaker introduced the Carrera name by Jack Heuer on the 1963 chronograph.
In 2022, the Swiss watchmaker launched the TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche Yellow Limited Edition timepiece. It is built in just 1,500 units. They all wear vivid yellow accents from Porsche Pantone colors, reserved for the German carmaker's sportiest models.
The 44 mm diameter watch case is made of black DLC steel with a ceramic bezel that features a tachometer scale. Meanwhile, the connection with the German sports car manufacturer is emphasized by the Porsche name printed between 1 and 2 o'clock. Apart from a few subtle yellow lines inside the dial, an additional ring wearing the same color adorns the crown. As expected, the watch is water-resistant at up to 100 m (330 ft).
Inside the main dial, Tag Heuer installed three additional dials placed at 3-6-9, showing the 30 minutes, the 12 hours elapsed time, and the seconds, respectively. Movement is ensured by a Heuer 02 caliber mechanism designed in-house, which ensures an 80-hour reserve with 28,800 vibrations per hour. Last but not least, the rotor is black-coated, and it resembles the design of a three-spoke Porsche steering wheel. Those eager to get their hands inside this beauty will have to spend 6,900 CHF (around 7,100 USD). While the watch was announced in April this year, deliveries start on May 20.
