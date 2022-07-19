Autodromo Reissues the Vallelunga Watch to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Autodromo launched their first watch collection in 2011. Their original watch offering included models that draw aesthetic inspiration from a golden age of motoring. One of them was the Vallelunga timepiece, a 42mm-diameter quartz watch that came in two variants – classic and chronograph. Both models sported a black strap, were reasonably priced at $454 and $537 (465 and 550 Euro), respectively, and quickly became best sellers for the watchmaker.
Named after the famous Italian race course just outside of Rome, the Vallelunga watch is a sharp, beautifully minimalist timepiece that adopts the style of racing tachometers used in Italian Prototype and Grand Prix racing cars in the late 1960s and early 1970s.
To mark the 10th anniversary of their launch collection, Autodromo has built a new iteration of the old favorite. The new Vallelunga watch is a refined and reimagined version of the original model with a case size that has been reduced to 40 mm.
It still takes cues from racing tachometers seen on the Italian track, combining motor racing symbolism, like the rev-counter and its red or orange-painted upper eighth segment for increased visibility, with modern technology and design. Additionally, the new watch preserves the original minimalist character specific to Autodromo’s creations.
The 10-year anniversary watch comes with a stainless steel case measuring 40 mm in diameter and 12 mm overall thickness. It features domed sapphire crystal and customers can choose between three color options for the dial: black, grey, and white. All three variants come with channeled black leather strap.
It is powered by Japan-made Miyota 8315 automatic movement and offers water resistance up to 50 meters (5 ATM).
Given its minimalist aesthetic, the new edition of the Vallelunga watch can be worn in any situation and will go well with any attire. Currently available from Autodromo’s online store for $695 (679 Euro), the new watch could make for a perfect gift for any car enthusiast.
