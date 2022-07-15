Thinnest Time-Taming Tale – The Titanium Time-Telling Tribute to the SR-71 Blackbird

Ferrari – the epitome of superlatives in the automotive multiverse. Fast, Famous, Flamboyant, Fascinating, Flirtatious, Fun, Forthright, Fundamental, Florid, Fancy, Feisty, Fervid, Frisk, Fiery. Thin. Titanium. Time. Wait, What?! Those are not F-Words. True. But they tell a tale of tremendous technological achievement from Ferrari's exclusive partnership with Richard Mille, the exclusive watchmaker. Made possible by the six decades-old SR-71 Blackbird hyper-jet.