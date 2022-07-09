Hot Finish in $800K Auction Race for a '69 365 GTB Ferrari Daytona Competizione

The machine itself must be worth the price, given its past. It started out in 1969 as the 365 GTB/4 Berlinetta. 1976 brought the car over the Atlantic, and during the ‘80s, an upgrade to Competizione status was made. Years went by, and the car got several improvements by Roelofs Engineering in the Netherlands, together with a new owner.
The power plant is a 4.4-liter quad-cam V12, converted to Competizione-level in the 1980s and rebuilt in 2016. The works saw the installation of .010-over main and rod bearings, pistons coating, together with replacement of the piston rings, timing chain, valves, seats, and guides. The half-dozen Weber carburetors sit below a cold-air intake box, and the reinforced rear-mounted transaxle encases close gear ratios.
The vehicle is for track-use only, and the FIA Historic Technical passport allows for racing this exceptional Ferrari. The car has run in several historic races in Europe and the US, including the Monterey Motorsports Reunion, Classic 12 Hours at Sebring, and Classic 24 Hour at Daytona. In the video below, you can see the car in one of the events at Sebring – which it won, with Jim Pace behind the wheel. According to the seller Match84G, former F1 driver Jochen Mass, Arturo Merzario, Mauro Borella, David Hinton, and John Starkey were some of the pilots who raced in this very ’69 365 GTB/4 Ferrari.
On a side note, the car saw a very different race today on a car auctioning website, where it went for sale. On the final morning of the bid, the price was $401,000, set on June 28th. All that changed in just 50 minutes when several interested participants raced to buy this historic beauty (see the photo gallery for some of the bidding’s most exciting moments). You can also have a look at what the auction winner takes home at the BaT gallery.
