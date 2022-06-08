This Highly Exclusive Watch Was Made for the Lucky Owners of the Mercedes-AMG One

The highly anticipated Mercedes-AMG One was unveiled at the beginning of the month. This powerful hypercar is truly a race car for the road that can make any F1 fan feel like Lewis Hamilton on the track. Such a complex machine had to be accompanied by a horological masterpiece. Meet the Big Pilot's Watch Constant-Force Tourbillon Edition "AMG ONE OWNERS."
After almost five years, the Project One Concept became a reality. Mercedes-Benz's AMG division released its most advanced hypercar yet, powered by the 1.6-liter V6 hybrid engine sourced straight out of an actual F1 vehicle. What resulted after years of engineering is a beast with four electric motors that can run at a top speed of more than 217 mph (350 kph).
To match this extraordinary machine, Swiss luxury watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen designed together with Mercedes-AMG a special timepiece exclusively available for the future owners of the Mercedes-AMG One. The watch's 46.2mm case is made of titanium aluminide, a material used for some elements of engines in motorsport. The case is finished with polished and sandblasted surfaces and wraps around a black dial with hypercar-inspired details.
The outer dial ring's louvered, ring-shaped form is inspired by the air inlets that highlight the One's front. F1 fans will also notice the iconic Petronas green from the brand's winning Formula One team used on the dial and on some of the movement components.
At 4 o'clock, there's a power reserve indicator that resembles a tachometer. There's also a double moon phase display for the northern and southern hemispheres. A two-tone strap with Mercedes stars in Petronas green completes the racy look of the timepiece.
The exclusive watch will be available only to the future owners of the Mercedes-AMG One. The Big Pilot's Watch Constant-Force Tourbillon Edition "AMG ONE OWNERS" will be limited to 275 pieces – a nod to the 275 units of the One.
Unfortunately, none of those units will touch American soil since they don't meet U.S. road standards. The lucky millionaires in Europe, however, will not only get to drive the $2.72 million hypercar, but they will also get a highly exclusive watch from IWC.
