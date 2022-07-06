Richard Mille Unveils the RM UP-01 Ferrari Watch, the Thinnest-Ever Mechanical Timepiece

Richard Mille is a luxury watchmaker which constantly brings impressive, expensive timepieces. Thanks to the brand’s collaboration with Ferrari, it has created a new model, which is the thinnest mechanical watch ever, with a price up to measure.
It’s no small feat to produce the thinnest-ever mechanical watch. This is one of the defining features of the new Richard Mille timepiece, the RM UP-01, which comes with Ferrari’s name attached to it.
Not long ago, Bulgari won the title for the thinnest watch with its Octo Finissimo Ultra, measuring just 1.8 mm in thickness. But Richard Mille came and set yet another record, surpassing Bulgari by just 0.05 mm with its new RM UP-01 Ferrari.
The new timepiece measures 1.75 mm in thickness and the baseplate and bridges are crafted from grade 5 titanium. It’s ultra-thin, ultra-light, and ultra-modern.
The Swiss Luxury brand called the new watch a “triumph of technical prowess, rolling back all limits once again by taking up the ultra-flat challenge.” It added that it “breaks with the brand’s established stylistic codes but remains faithful in its identity and spirit.” The RM UP-01 Ferrari takes “a new approach to watch mechanics,” the brand writes, “in which technicity more than ever dictates aesthetics.” The pioneering brand does not, however, refer to it as a record-breaking timepiece.
When it comes to its structure, in order to eliminate most of the height, they took out the dart and the safety roller, resituating the banking function directly on the anchor fork.
The RM UP-01 Ferrari also has a 10 m (32.8 ft) waterproofness rating and can withstand an acceleration of over 5,000 Gs. The watch displays hours, minutes, seconds, and a function selector. The time is featured in the center of the top half, with a circle next to it on the top right that offers a view of the balance, both covered by thin sapphire crystals. The two circles on the left side are used for accessing the movement, with the prancing horse on full display on the bottom right.
Of course, the RM UP-01 Ferrari is a limited edition with only 150 units, with a price of $1.88 million. Ferrari and Richard Mille joined forces for a long-term partnership in 2021 and the new watch “celebrates this budding relationship.”
Not long ago, Bulgari won the title for the thinnest watch with its Octo Finissimo Ultra, measuring just 1.8 mm in thickness. But Richard Mille came and set yet another record, surpassing Bulgari by just 0.05 mm with its new RM UP-01 Ferrari.
The new timepiece measures 1.75 mm in thickness and the baseplate and bridges are crafted from grade 5 titanium. It’s ultra-thin, ultra-light, and ultra-modern.
The Swiss Luxury brand called the new watch a “triumph of technical prowess, rolling back all limits once again by taking up the ultra-flat challenge.” It added that it “breaks with the brand’s established stylistic codes but remains faithful in its identity and spirit.” The RM UP-01 Ferrari takes “a new approach to watch mechanics,” the brand writes, “in which technicity more than ever dictates aesthetics.” The pioneering brand does not, however, refer to it as a record-breaking timepiece.
When it comes to its structure, in order to eliminate most of the height, they took out the dart and the safety roller, resituating the banking function directly on the anchor fork.
The RM UP-01 Ferrari also has a 10 m (32.8 ft) waterproofness rating and can withstand an acceleration of over 5,000 Gs. The watch displays hours, minutes, seconds, and a function selector. The time is featured in the center of the top half, with a circle next to it on the top right that offers a view of the balance, both covered by thin sapphire crystals. The two circles on the left side are used for accessing the movement, with the prancing horse on full display on the bottom right.
Of course, the RM UP-01 Ferrari is a limited edition with only 150 units, with a price of $1.88 million. Ferrari and Richard Mille joined forces for a long-term partnership in 2021 and the new watch “celebrates this budding relationship.”