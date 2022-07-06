Toto Wolff Is Auctioning Off His IWC Big Pilot's Watch for a Good Cause

IWC and Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team’s Toto Wolff collaborated on the creation of a one-off watch model called the Big Pilot's Watch Perpetual Calendar Edition “Toto Wolff x Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team,” which the automotive tycoon is now putting up for auction for a good cause.
If you’re not following Formula 1, know that Toto Wolff is the team principal and CEO of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team. The stunning watch he helped design features a smoked glass dial that shows the caliber 52615 inside, a Ceratanium case and crown, complemented by blacked-out hands with Petronas green-colored lime. Actually, all numerals and luminescence on the wristwatch are in the team's signature Petronas green.
A red ring around the crown is also Wolff’s design contribution and a reference to the red hat worn by Niki Lauda, a fellow F1 legend and Toto’s good friend.
Only 100 units of this watch have been produced, 99 of which have already found an owner. Toto Wolff wears number 50, but his personal example can be yours, as he’s offering it up for auction via Bonhams to benefit the charitable initiative Ignite. This is a joint charitable effort by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1™ and driver Lewis Hamilton designed to promote and support greater diversity and inclusion within the motorsport world.
“The final design is exactly how I had imagined it to be and I am delighted to donate this special timepiece to the auction and hope to raise as much as possible for the Ignite partnership,” Toto Wolff said.
The proceeds from the sale of this timepiece will go directly to the foundation, and the winning bidder will not only adorn their wrist with a stunning timepiece, but they will also get the chance to chat with Toto himself. This is because, besides the watch, the package being auctioned off also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1™ Team Operations Center and HQ in Oxfordshire, as well as an exclusive 10-minute video call with Wolff.
Moreover, IWC has promised to support Ignite as well through an annual contribution of EUR 50,000 ($50,940).
Motorsport enthusiasts and collectors can place their bids until tomorrow, July 7.
A red ring around the crown is also Wolff’s design contribution and a reference to the red hat worn by Niki Lauda, a fellow F1 legend and Toto’s good friend.
Only 100 units of this watch have been produced, 99 of which have already found an owner. Toto Wolff wears number 50, but his personal example can be yours, as he’s offering it up for auction via Bonhams to benefit the charitable initiative Ignite. This is a joint charitable effort by Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1™ and driver Lewis Hamilton designed to promote and support greater diversity and inclusion within the motorsport world.
“The final design is exactly how I had imagined it to be and I am delighted to donate this special timepiece to the auction and hope to raise as much as possible for the Ignite partnership,” Toto Wolff said.
The proceeds from the sale of this timepiece will go directly to the foundation, and the winning bidder will not only adorn their wrist with a stunning timepiece, but they will also get the chance to chat with Toto himself. This is because, besides the watch, the package being auctioned off also includes a behind-the-scenes tour of the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1™ Team Operations Center and HQ in Oxfordshire, as well as an exclusive 10-minute video call with Wolff.
Moreover, IWC has promised to support Ignite as well through an annual contribution of EUR 50,000 ($50,940).
Motorsport enthusiasts and collectors can place their bids until tomorrow, July 7.