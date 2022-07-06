Zenith Unveils Second Limited-Edition Extreme E Defy Watch, Made of Recycled Car Parts

As the official timekeeper and sponsor for Extreme E, an electric car racing league, Swiss luxury watchmaker Zenith has promised to launch five special editions of its DEFY chronograph, each inspired by a different X Prix off-road circuit, and the second model in the series is already here.
The new fruit of the collaboration between Zenith and Extreme E is called Defy Extreme E Island X Prix Edition and includes elements made from recycled materials from the tires used in previous races.
Based on the Defy Extreme Carbon model, the new watch is designed with sustainability in mind and proves how environmentally-friendly technologies and materials can be used in modern motor racing and then repurposed into other kinds of merchandise.
As such, the straps are made of recycled Continental CrossContact tires, the case’s lid coating is made of E-grip tires, while the plate covering is made from parts of an Extreme E Season 1 racing tarpaulin.
The new limited-edition timepiece is inspired by the electric rally race in Sardinia, Italy. The vivid orange and black color combination used in the rally’s branding can also be seen on the recently unveiled watch.
A fleet of fully electric SUVs called Odyssey 21s take part in the Extreme E electric races. The cars are made to deliver high performance on the track as they can do the 0-62 in 4.5 seconds at gradients of up to 130 percent. That sense of speed and raciness can be observed on the chronograph as well.
Zenith’s fastest production movement, the El Primero 9004 displaying 1/100th of a second automatic chronograph movement, powers the watch, which comes with a 45mm carbon fiber case, crown, and chrono pushers. The pusher protectors and 12-sided bezel are made of micro-blasted titanium.
Similar to the first edition Defy Extreme E watch launched in February, only 20 pieces of the Defy Extreme E Island X Prix Edition will be made, and they can be purchased for $27,100 (26,610 Euro) each on Zenith’s website and its own boutiques.
