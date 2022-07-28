autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's RV Month
Car video reviews:
 
Retro TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Chronograph Will Only Be Available to 600 Lucky Few
In searching for the perfect watch to accompany automotive lovers, we'll often return to TAG Heuer and the works they achieve. It's here that we come across a collection of timepieces, alive since 1963 and honoring the Carrera Panamericana race, the Heuer Carrera collections, and here's the newest addition to the family.

Retro TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Chronograph Will Only Be Available to 600 Lucky Few

Home > News > Coverstory
28 Jul 2022, 19:59 UTC ·
TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Case BackTAG Heuer Carrera Red DialTAG Heuer Carrera Red DialTAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Case BackTAG Heuer Carrera Red DialTAG Heuer Carrera Red DialTAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Strap and ClaspTAG Heuer Carrera Red DialTAG Heuer Carrera Red DialTAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial
Folks, the name TAG Heuer has been a staple of the human wrist since 1860. Since its beginning, this brand has grown to be worn on the wrists of countless humans. Those who know how to discern a solid timepiece from one sold on a street corner have heard the name TAG Heuer.

Well, this time around, TAG decided to continue their works with a limited edition Carrera timekeeper that is said to be a throwback to pieces from back in the 1960s (according to Monochrome). Considering only 600 will be produced, time to explore what you can own for as little as $6,750 for the U.S. or €6,400 for Europe. What? Near $7K is a reasonable price for a timepiece of this caliber.

To start things off, if you pick up such a piece, be warned; the eyes of those around you will naturally be drawn to the Carrera Red dial seen as the backdrop for all your precious hours, minutes, and seconds. A standard, or rather, traditional 39-millimeter-wide polished steel case is used to highlight the dial even further, and while it may look simple, those who know what you're wearing will naturally start a conversation. Heck, sit in the corner of a room, arranging your tie, and witness how fast flocks of chronograph lovers surround you; big mistake choosing a corner.

Looking at the watch, it's clear that the steel is used to help make that red pop, and aside from the case, rhodium-plated hands and minute and second markers continue to offer a striking contrast against the background. Sure, this metal may not be the most notable around, but the way it completes the piece is just something else entirely. While seemingly simple, the dial includes chronograph subdials for helping you track your race times, but no date marker is present in the piece. To put things in a different perspective, this is precisely the watch I could see Cyclops from X-Men wearing. Yes, even with that black alligator skin band.

As I explored what this watch offers the chronograph lover, I discovered that it features an 80-hour power reserve and operates on Calibre Heuer 02 movement. Since I didn't know much about this specific movement, I dug deeper, only to find that this movement was used in the original TAG Heuers from the 60s. Yup, it seems like history is repeating itself alright, or that vintage trend is still going hot.

A few little extras that are sure to keep you busy from time to time are the start/stop pushers, but most notably, the back of the case. If you're like me and are fascinated by how a watch moves and ticks, then the crystal clear case back will keep you entertained for hours. If not you, then maybe you can keep the kids busy for a bit. But, with the words Swiss Made, Limited Edition, and 'X" of 600 printed on the case, I'm not too sure you should be doing that. Maybe when your kid turns 18 or gets their driver's license, you could pass it on. Yeah, that sounds like a good occasion to pass on a $7K timepiece.

Nonetheless, if you're a lover of chronographs and other wearable timekeepers, this limited edition TAG Heuer Carrera with mouthwatering red dial is a timepiece you should add to your collection. After all, only 600 wrists will have the pleasure of brandishing this racer's accessory.

Google News iconFollow autoevolution on Google News

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.

timepiece watch TAG Heuer tag heuer carrera Chronograph limited edition 600 Swiss
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories