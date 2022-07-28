Retro TAG Heuer Carrera Red Dial Chronograph Will Only Be Available to 600 Lucky Few

Folks, the name TAG Heuer has been a staple of the human wrist since 1860. Since its beginning, this brand has grown to be worn on the wrists of countless humans. Those who know how to discern a solid timepiece from one sold on a street corner have heard the name TAG Heuer.
Well, this time around, TAG decided to continue their works with a limited edition Carrera timekeeper that is said to be a throwback to pieces from back in the 1960s (according to Monochrome). Considering only 600 will be produced, time to explore what you can own for as little as $6,750 for the U.S. or €6,400 for Europe. What? Near $7K is a reasonable price for a timepiece of this caliber.
Looking at the watch, it's clear that the steel is used to help make that red pop, and aside from the case, rhodium-plated hands and minute and second markers continue to offer a striking contrast against the background. Sure, this metal may not be the most notable around, but the way it completes the piece is just something else entirely. While seemingly simple, the dial includes chronograph subdials for helping you track your race times, but no date marker is present in the piece. To put things in a different perspective, this is precisely the watch I could see Cyclops from X-Men wearing. Yes, even with that black alligator skin band.
As I explored what this watch offers the chronograph lover, I discovered that it features an 80-hour power reserve and operates on Calibre Heuer 02 movement. Since I didn't know much about this specific movement, I dug deeper, only to find that this movement was used in the original TAG Heuers from the 60s. Yup, it seems like history is repeating itself alright, or that vintage trend is still going hot.
keep you busy from time to time are the start/stop pushers, but most notably, the back of the case. If you're like me and are fascinated by how a watch moves and ticks, then the crystal clear case back will keep you entertained for hours. If not you, then maybe you can keep the kids busy for a bit. But, with the words Swiss Made, Limited Edition, and 'X" of 600 printed on the case, I'm not too sure you should be doing that. Maybe when your kid turns 18 or gets their driver's license, you could pass it on. Yeah, that sounds like a good occasion to pass on a $7K timepiece.
Nonetheless, if you're a lover of chronographs and other wearable timekeepers, this limited edition TAG Heuer Carrera with mouthwatering red dial is a timepiece you should add to your collection. After all, only 600 wrists will have the pleasure of brandishing this racer's accessory.
