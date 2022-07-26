The New Honda Civic Type R Already Has a Watch Companion from Seiko

The new Honda Civic Type R has caused some hype among Honda enthusiasts, especially since the previous geneation of the hot hatchback is the official record holder at Suzuka for the fastest lap in a front-wheel drive production vehicle. Since the car already has a reputation to uphold, Honda and Seiko considered it worthy of a watch companion.
As such, the Japanese carmaker partnered with Seiko to produce a limited-edition timepiece inspired by the recently unveiled Civic Type R and evoking the brand’s racing spirit.
The new watch is available in silver or black and is based on the Seiko Astron, which is a top-of-the-line model, just like the Type R itself.
In true Civic Type R fashion, the new Astron watch boasts a sporty look and a suitable combination of red and black elements. Red badges of Honda and Type R are engraved on the back of the watch, while the crown and tachymeter also display the Type R logo.
The watch’s sapphire glass bezel sports a tachymeter that will help owners measure the time traveled over short distances and convert it to the average speed from that time.
The Civic Type R x Astron watch’s strap is made from Ultra Suede and is also inspired by the upcoming’s car upholstery.
These limited-edition Astrons operate based on the Cal. 8B92 movement featuring solar charging, which means owners won’t have to worry about replacing the battery, and it also features time/date synchronization with radio time signals, instead of GPS synchronization, just like other high-end Astrons.
As mentioned, two models in the CTR line will be available, both with titanium cases and bracelets measuring 41 mm in diameter. Both variants are limited to 300 examples and will be offered with some extras, including an extra synthetic suede strap.
The retail price of the two Civic Type R x Astron timepieces is set at 231,000 yen, which is just under $1,700 at current exchange rates, and though they are quite affordable, sadly, they are only available in Japan at the moment.
