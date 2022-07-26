TAG Heuer Reveals Fresh Limited Edition Monaco Purple Dial Watch, Yours for $7,100

The TAG Heuer Monaco is one of the most iconic chronographs in the world when it comes to rectangular designs, especially in association with motorsport. It’s a premium timepiece that borders on luxury and it is absolutely gorgeous from any angle.
Just recently, the Swiss brand unveiled two special edition Monaco pieces in the so-called ‘Dark Lord’ and an updated variant of the Monaco X Gulf. The latter was presented at Watches and Wonders a few months back, where it resonated strongly with motorsport enthusiasts who also love having something classy to weigh down their wrist.
Well, now we have yet another special edition variant of the Monaco to show you, and it’s limited to just 500 units. It’s called the Monaco Purple Dial and it looks quite fetching, especially if you’re into “subtly vibrant” hues – yes, I just made up that term.
Anyway, the purple background creates a powerful contrast together with the rhodium-plated indexes and hands, the latter featuring white Super-LumiNova coating. Also, more purple details can be found on the column-wheel chronograph movement. Meanwhile, the 39-mm stainless steel case is, of course, water resistant to 100 meters.
As for price, the TAG Heuer Monaco Purple Dial will set you back $7,100, and it’s available exclusively in the brand’s boutiques and retail stores, according to Watchtime.
Now, I should reiterate that if you fancy any type of Monaco from TAG Heuer, and you’ve got the over $6,000 needed to buy into the range, you should probably just go ahead and complete the purchase, because there’s literally nothing else out there that looks and feels like a Monaco. You won’t find any alternatives, just homage pieces, which are a lot cheaper and less exclusive.
By the way, this purple variant would look absolutely amazing next to somebody’s Lantana Purple McLaren 570S or 720S. It’s almost a match made in heaven.
