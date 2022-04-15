TAG Heuer Carrera x Porsche Limited Edition Watch Is a McDreamy-approved Sport Chronograph

Another major debut for TAG Heuer at this year’s Watches and Wonders event is the new Carrera x Porsche, which is a limited-edition timepiece, based on the iconic Carrera Sport Chronograph and powered by TAG Heuer’s in-house Caliber Heuer 02.
This watch is limited to just 1,500 pieces, available as of this month for $7,050. Not exactly cheap, but car enthusiasts (especially Porsche enthusiasts), might feel as though this could be a worthy investment – limited edition luxury watches will usually hold their value over time (some will even appreciate).
Anyway, let’s run through some of the highlights for the Carrera x Porsche, starting with the movement, which is manufactured entirely at TAG Heuer’s factory in Chevenez, Switzerland. It consists of 168 parts, including a column wheel and a vertical clutch for the chronograph. According to Watch Time, the power reserve is an impressive 80 hours.
Visually, you get a bold yellow theme reminiscent of Porsche’s Pantone racing yellow. Here, yellow can be found in the Porsche logo on the bezels, as well as on the lacquer in the crown and in some of the details on the dial.
Then you’ve got all that black, which works well as a contrasting color to the yellow. The case is black, the strap is black, and the dial’s surface is inspired by the metallic bodywork of cars, hence that slight glittery effect. Back to the case for a second, it measures 44 mm in diameter and features a diamond-like carbon finish, which should feel extremely “high-quality” to the touch. As for the water resistance, it is rated at 100 meters (328 feet).
Other highlights include the redesigned oscillating mass (an homage to a Porsche steering wheel), visible through the sapphire caseback. Meanwhile, the textile-inspired leather strap with the double yellow switching pattern is said to have been inspired by the seat upholstery of the Porsche 911 Carrera.
