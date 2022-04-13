TAG Heuer Monaco Gulf Special Edition Watch Looks More Vibrant for 2022

During this year’s Watches and Wonders trade show, TAG Heuer brought along a slightly updated version of their iconic Monaco Gulf Special Edition watch, which for 2022 features colors that could be described as more vibrant than before, even though the difference is negligible.
The Monaco is an iconic timepiece, dating all the way back to 1969. This also used to feature one of the first automatic chronograph movements ever, to go with its square case design and water resistance. It was, of course, Steve McQueen that made the Monaco famous in the movie Le Mans, with rumors claiming the actor wore this watch even off the set.
If you’d like a more modern pop culture reference for the TAG Heuer Monaco, look no further than season five of Breaking Bad. This is the watch that Jesse gave Walt for his birthday – although that particular piece had the reference number CAW2111.FC618, meaning it was a 2004 reissue of the 1971 Monaco Model B.
Back to this new Gulf Edition variant, you can tell that for 2022, the color combinations look even more vibrant than before, where the dark blue background is now enhanced by a sunray finish. Meanwhile, the turquoise boasts a lighter hue, and the orange is a little more radiant.
This watch also features “Gulf accents” at the 3 o’clock position, while the Gulf logo itself was done in white. Then there’s the 12 o’clock index, which was replaced by the number “60” as a nod to the racing number on those iconic Porsche Gulf race cars.
Moving on to the strap, you’ll find that it’s made from perforated blue calfskin leather, featuring orange stitching. The holes in the strap are of different sizes now, which is a reflection of the original Monaco’s design from the 1970s.
As for the mechanism, this chronograph is powered by the Heuer 02 movement, which comes with a sophisticated column wheel and a vertical clutch, according to Watchtime. Also, owners should enjoy a power reserve of up to 80 hours.
Speaking of ownership, it will cost you no less than $7,050 to purchase this watch when it finally goes on sale next month.
