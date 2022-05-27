TAG Heuer Is Bringing Back the Monaco "Dark Lord"

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most high-profile and sought-after events on the Grand Prix calendar in the Formula 1 World Championship, and just in time for this event, TAG Heuer has introduced a Special Edition of its iconic “Dark Lord” Monaco chronograph.
The motorsport-inspired watch is a modern interpretation of the 1969 “Dark Lord,” which is a classic made famous by Steve McQueen in the Le Mans movie and a very popular model among collectors.
The new Special Edition watch features the same unique, square-faced design of TAG Heuer’s original, easily recognizable among connoisseurs, but comes with some details that make it even cooler and more cutting-edge than ever.
It retains the all-black look and the square case that gives it that ‘70s feel and spirit, but it is thoroughly contemporary when it comes to mechanics and materials.
So let’s see what this new TAG Heuer chronograph brings to the table. The outer casing is black Grade 2 titanium coated in diamond-like carbon (DLC). This means the watch is less corrosive and more lightweight than the original. It measures 39 mm by 39 mm and features the classic square configuration with angular, flat surfaces characteristic of this watch model.
The dial is composed of two parts: a circular brushed center and a textured, grainy outer section that seems inspired by tires and asphalt. The rose gold-plated hands and markers evoke the vintage Monaco, while the other colorful accents are punchy red.
The Special Edition “Dark Lord” is water-resistant to 100m, features a sapphire display caseback and is powered by the in-house Calibre Heuer 02, offering the wearer an 80-hour power reserve. Calibre Heuer 02 is an industrial chronograph movement with a column wheel and vertical clutch.
When the original “Dark Lord” Monaco was released almost 50 years ago, it introduced a provocative design for that period, along with some technical innovations such as water resistance and the first automatic chronograph movement with micrototor, namely Chronomatic Calibre 11. The all-black design was also entirely new at the time and was one of the first PVD-coated watches ever made.
The new Monaco “Dark Lord” chronograph will be made available in conjunction with the Grand Prix race and will cost $8,200.
The new Special Edition watch features the same unique, square-faced design of TAG Heuer’s original, easily recognizable among connoisseurs, but comes with some details that make it even cooler and more cutting-edge than ever.
It retains the all-black look and the square case that gives it that ‘70s feel and spirit, but it is thoroughly contemporary when it comes to mechanics and materials.
So let’s see what this new TAG Heuer chronograph brings to the table. The outer casing is black Grade 2 titanium coated in diamond-like carbon (DLC). This means the watch is less corrosive and more lightweight than the original. It measures 39 mm by 39 mm and features the classic square configuration with angular, flat surfaces characteristic of this watch model.
The dial is composed of two parts: a circular brushed center and a textured, grainy outer section that seems inspired by tires and asphalt. The rose gold-plated hands and markers evoke the vintage Monaco, while the other colorful accents are punchy red.
The Special Edition “Dark Lord” is water-resistant to 100m, features a sapphire display caseback and is powered by the in-house Calibre Heuer 02, offering the wearer an 80-hour power reserve. Calibre Heuer 02 is an industrial chronograph movement with a column wheel and vertical clutch.
When the original “Dark Lord” Monaco was released almost 50 years ago, it introduced a provocative design for that period, along with some technical innovations such as water resistance and the first automatic chronograph movement with micrototor, namely Chronomatic Calibre 11. The all-black design was also entirely new at the time and was one of the first PVD-coated watches ever made.
The new Monaco “Dark Lord” chronograph will be made available in conjunction with the Grand Prix race and will cost $8,200.