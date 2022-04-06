TAG Heuer Unveils Aquaracer Professional 1000 Superdiver for Exploring Great Depths

Very few watch brands appeal as much to competition enthusiasts as TAG Heuer does, a Swiss luxury watchmaker with deep connections to the automotive/motorsport industry. They can also provide you with excellent solutions if you’re a hardcore diver, thanks to their latest generation Aquaracer model.
Dubbed the Professional 1000 Superdiver, which as its name suggests, is water-resistant to a depth of 1,000 meters, or just under 3,300 feet – this watch is in line with the Heuer 1000m Diver from 1982, as well as 1984’s Super Professional 1000m model.
Highlights on this new Aquaracer include the 45 mm grade 5 titanium case, the helium escape valve, ISO 6425:2018 certification and an exclusive TH30-00 automatic caliber courtesy of Kenissi Manufacture SA, reports Watchtime.
Visually, there’s a black dial that promotes strong legibility, a black sunray brushed background with signature horizontal stripes, an arrow-shaped hour hand, bright orange minute and second hands, and a bright orange first 15 minutes section on the ceramic bezel.
As for the date cyclops, well, there isn’t one because TAG Heuer decided to go instead with a simple window at 6 o’clock. They went in this direction for technical reasons, as the cyclops might have affected the overall water resistance.
In terms of luminosity, this watch comes with the highest grade Super-LumiNova technology, which is said to allow for excellent legibility even at great depths.
The TAG Heuer Aquaracer Professional 1000 Superdiver will make its way into stores across the globe this July, priced at $6,650. It is considerably more expensive than all other Aquaracer models, but the price is somewhat justified, seen as how you don’t just get three times more depth prowess, but also a larger case diameter.
Generally speaking, you can buy into the Aquaracer range for just $1,450, but you’ll have to settle for a 27 mm diameter and 300 m / 1,000 ft of water resistance.
