Mazda CX-60 Forgets About Crossover SUV Duties, Morphs Into Ritzy Mid-Size Coupe

While it still makes the cool little MX-5 Miata roadster and retractable fastback, Mazda is not exactly interested in two-door sports cars anymore. Instead, crossover SUVs rule its OEM world.
Without considering Kei vehicles, Mazda’s crossovers, SUVs, and trucks copiously outnumber the passenger car nameplates (Mazda MX-5, 2, 3, and 6 – that is all). But of course, right now, all eyes are on just one of the nine crossover SUV series, the first-ever CX-60 mid-size model riding on Mazda’s all-new Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture with both RWD and AWD.
This nameplate gained access to cooler straight-six engines and is also the brand’s first model with a plug-in hybrid powertrain option. Plus, the Japanese automaker will soon derive it for the North American market, where its slightly wider version will be called CX-70. But that is all in the real world.
Meanwhile, over across the virtual automotive realm, some folks are not satisfied with everything being about crossovers and SUVs, all the time. So, here is Germany-based pixel master Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, who has decided to do something CGI about it and now takes yet another digital swing at the newly minted Mazda CX-60.
His love for hot two-door models is quite obvious from the latest virtual projects showcased on his social media reel. So, there is a big CGI accent on the (possible) upcoming Chevy Camaro EV and the Mazda CX-60, with the latter forgetting about its normal crossover SUV duties and morphing into a swanky, curvy sports coupe that would easily stand a chance against any foe – but above all, the Lexus LC.
Now there is also a second option for his imagined Mazda CX-60 two-door, a ritzy take on the Euro-Coupe form factor that would make any Scandinavian car aficionado truly proud if it wore a Volvo badge and the C90 moniker. Truth be told, the design seems a bit too much inspired by the Swedish company’s Polestar 1 plug-in hybrid sports car…
