Skoda Vision 7S Concept Goes All Techy in New Teaser, Will Debut at the End of the Month

The Vision 7S Concept is back in the limelight, as Skoda has released the second teaser image of the show car, announcing more juicy details about it, and sprinkling everything with the official unveiling date.
Brightening up the picture using some basic editing, we can see that it has a multi-layer dashboard, with what seems to be a four-spoke steering wheel that has an almost rectangular shape. Behind it, the digital instrument cluster is visible, and in the center, it hosts the brand’s first-ever portrait-oriented infotainment system.
Physical controls for the HVAC system can be seen here as well, on the new center console, in the form of three large buttons that feature haptic rotary controls. Even though they are not visible in the latest teaser of the Vision 7S Concept dropped by the Czech automaker, there are said to be storage compartments below, which can be used by passengers to dock their smartphones.
Sporting seating for up to seven, including the child seat mounted in the middle, as Skoda says that is the safest spot in a car, together with a third row that is suitable for children, the Vision 7S Concept also gets multipurpose ambient lighting that activates when entering and exiting the vehicle, and also indicates the charging status.
Moreover, it has two different interior configurations too. The controls are set in the normal position in the first one, and the first and second rows move back, and the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward in the ‘Relax,’ which can be activated when stopping for a rest, or charging.
Said to preview Skoda’s new design language, the Vision 7S Concept, which is a battery-electric vehicle, will officially premiere on August 30, so there is still enough time for the automaker to drop more teasers by then, revealing additional details about it.
Physical controls for the HVAC system can be seen here as well, on the new center console, in the form of three large buttons that feature haptic rotary controls. Even though they are not visible in the latest teaser of the Vision 7S Concept dropped by the Czech automaker, there are said to be storage compartments below, which can be used by passengers to dock their smartphones.
Sporting seating for up to seven, including the child seat mounted in the middle, as Skoda says that is the safest spot in a car, together with a third row that is suitable for children, the Vision 7S Concept also gets multipurpose ambient lighting that activates when entering and exiting the vehicle, and also indicates the charging status.
Moreover, it has two different interior configurations too. The controls are set in the normal position in the first one, and the first and second rows move back, and the steering wheel and instrument cluster slide forward in the ‘Relax,’ which can be activated when stopping for a rest, or charging.
Said to preview Skoda’s new design language, the Vision 7S Concept, which is a battery-electric vehicle, will officially premiere on August 30, so there is still enough time for the automaker to drop more teasers by then, revealing additional details about it.