Chevy Camaro SS EV Adopts 2024 Blazer EV Styling, Prepares for Zero a Emissions Age

A Chevy Camaro SS in EV form CGI-sounds like some botched muscle car heavy metal “without a bass guitar” in the new and sustainable General Motors band, according to some.
At least this is the initial digital opinion of Germany-based virtual artist Andras Veres, better known as andras.s.veres on social media, who tweaked the Blazer SS EV front end over the body of the current sixth-generation Camaro pony/muscle car. And the pixel master might be on to something.
General Motors is on a Ultium collision course with the zero-emissions market after its Chevy Bolt and Bolt EUV attempts have been riddled with slow sales and (fiery) disaster. And never mind the GMC Hummer EV behemoths, as those act as the flagship of the Ultium family, at least for now. The important sales figures come from the bread-and-butter Chevy models.
GM knows that very well, which is probably why they prepared a trifecta to assault the sustainable EV market – the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, 2024 Equinox EV compact crossover SUV, and 2024 Blazer EV mid-size high-rider. Notice how each of them has been announced alongside its ICE counterpart and with slightly different (some would even say better) styling?
Well, it’s not hard to extrapolate – at least not across the virtual realm where technical platforms can perform even the most impossible trick – that Chevy’s corner-office managers might want to do the same feat with the current, underperforming sixth-generation Camaro pony/muscle car. After all, at least in some ways, a Camaro EV would be a massive improvement, especially in feisty SS trim.
So, it is not that hard to follow the logic of this CGI expert who mixed and matched the Blazer SS EV visage with the contemporary Camaro body. And, if the line of thought goes up another level, we could easily assume that under the hood there is no more 455-horsepower 6.2-liter LT1 V8 engine but a litter of electric motors giving out up to 557 horsepower and up to 648 lb-ft (879 Nm) of torque!
