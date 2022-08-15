Imagined Volvo 850 Returns as Fully Electric Neo-Retro Estate With Loads of CGI Space

Officially, the short-lived (1992 to 1997 model years) Volvo 850 qualified as a compact executive car series. Still, its five-door station wagon body style derivation looked like it could swallow a baby elephant whole…
To some, Volvo represents safety while others just love the automaker for its Scandinavian atmosphere and because there are not a lot of Swedish competitors left. For me, the Volvo passion kicked off with the 850 R saloon and 850 AWD estate, instead.
The latter eventually evolved into the V70 XC, one of the harbingers of the crossover revolution, but we are not here to talk about the contemporary obsession for crossovers, SUVs, and trucks. Instead, a recent digital car revival project envisioned by the virtual artist behind Larson Design (aka lars_o_saeltzer on social media) seems to pull at the heartstrings of classic station wagon enthusiasts… with an EV twist.
Following after a short break from EV reinventions that included an interesting VW Phaeton fastback successor that never was and a quick take on the upcoming Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato, the pixel master is back into his comfort zone – and for good measure. Actually, it’s for a humongous measure, as his all-new Volvo Retro-EV estate that acts as a spiritual successor to the iconic 850 is also packing two important design cues that made people passionate about its predecessor.
Those would be – of course – the “up-right rear end” and resulting ample luggage space. Automakers fearful that such styling does not look modern enough might want to take some CGI lessons from this virtual artist, as this 850 Retro EV sure looks like an integral part of Volvo’s futuristic roster – which is soon set to include stuff like the teased Embla flagship EV crossover SUV or the latest Polestar hero.
Plus, they should also hear these pixel masters and their fans’ arguments that not everyone wants crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – so there’s still a place under the sun for sleek yet practical station wagon creations!
