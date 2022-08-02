Mazda CX-60 Sports Coupe Takes a Virtual Swing at the Lexus LC

Mazda’s rotary dreams officially ended a decade ago, with the final RX-8 rolling off the assembly line in June 2012. A little over 190,000 units of the sports car were made, and even though the Wankel unit has been rumored to make a comeback in a future RX-9, it appears that they’re not that interested in it anymore.
Truth be told, Mazda doesn’t seem to be into anything that’s not a crossover these days, because that’s where the money is. And who can blame them for that (other than true petrolheads), as everyone is in this business for the Benjamins.
Now, while a brand-new sports coupe from the Japanese company seems like a long stretch, especially one with rotary power, fans haven’t forgotten about this body style. As a result, we have constantly seen various renderings over the years depicting it in different shapes, and the latest comes from andras.s.veres on Instagram.
Truth be told, it is not exactly a rotary-powered dream, but more like what the CX-60 would have been, if Mazda didn’t care about high-riders that much. The pixel manipulator says that ‘C’ comes from ‘Coupe,’ ‘X’ from the ‘Skyactiv-X’ powertrain, ‘6’ from the displacement of the lump, and ‘0’ standing for ‘atmospheric.’
In an ideal world, we would have to explain what the CX-60 crossover is, and not the sports coupe. And just for laughs, here it is: it is a mid-size crossover with two rows of seats that utilizes the brand’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. It is instantly recognizable as a Mazda, with the Kodo-Soul of Motion design philosophy, and boasts a combined 323 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from the 2.5-liter unit and electric motor that form the plug-in hybrid assembly. This makes it the most powerful street-legal vehicle ever made by Mazda.
Now, while a brand-new sports coupe from the Japanese company seems like a long stretch, especially one with rotary power, fans haven’t forgotten about this body style. As a result, we have constantly seen various renderings over the years depicting it in different shapes, and the latest comes from andras.s.veres on Instagram.
Truth be told, it is not exactly a rotary-powered dream, but more like what the CX-60 would have been, if Mazda didn’t care about high-riders that much. The pixel manipulator says that ‘C’ comes from ‘Coupe,’ ‘X’ from the ‘Skyactiv-X’ powertrain, ‘6’ from the displacement of the lump, and ‘0’ standing for ‘atmospheric.’
In an ideal world, we would have to explain what the CX-60 crossover is, and not the sports coupe. And just for laughs, here it is: it is a mid-size crossover with two rows of seats that utilizes the brand’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. It is instantly recognizable as a Mazda, with the Kodo-Soul of Motion design philosophy, and boasts a combined 323 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from the 2.5-liter unit and electric motor that form the plug-in hybrid assembly. This makes it the most powerful street-legal vehicle ever made by Mazda.