Mazda CX-60 Sports Coupe Takes a Virtual Swing at the Lexus LC

Truth be told, Mazda doesn’t seem to be into anything that’s not a crossover these days, because that’s where the money is. And who can blame them for that (other than true petrolheads), as everyone is in this business for the Benjamins.Now, while a brand-new sports coupe from the Japanese company seems like a long stretch, especially one with rotary power, fans haven’t forgotten about this body style. As a result, we have constantly seen various renderings over the years depicting it in different shapes, and the latest comes from andras.s.veres on Instagram.Truth be told, it is not exactly a rotary-powered dream, but more like what the CX-60 would have been, if Mazda didn’t care about high-riders that much. The pixel manipulator says that ‘C’ comes from ‘Coupe,’ ‘X’ from the ‘Skyactiv-X’ powertrain, ‘6’ from the displacement of the lump, and ‘0’ standing for ‘atmospheric.’In an ideal world, we would have to explain what the CX-60 crossover is, and not the sports coupe. And just for laughs, here it is: it is a mid-size crossover with two rows of seats that utilizes the brand’s Skyactiv Multi-Solution Scalable Architecture. It is instantly recognizable as a Mazda, with the Kodo-Soul of Motion design philosophy, and boasts a combined 323 hp and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm) of torque from the 2.5-liter unit and electric motor that form the plug-in hybrid assembly. This makes it the most powerful street-legal vehicle ever made by Mazda.