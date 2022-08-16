Mazda MX-5 Miata Hot Hatch Imagines a Friendlier Sibling for the Quirky Ferrari FF

The light and affordable Mazda MX-5 Miata revitalized a dwindling automotive segment upon its release back in 1989. What if the Japanese automaker did that all over again, with hot hatchbacks, this time?
Built by Mazda to offer a roadster sports car in a small, nimble, fun-to-drive, and cool package, the MX-5 Miata has reached the ND-coded fourth generation, and the iteration has been in production since 2015. Thus, although it is also sold as a two-door retractable fastback coupe and was updated twice since manufacturing started, it is kind of growing long in the tooth already.
No worries, though, as there are solutions – albeit only digital ones, for now. One of them comes courtesy of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who has taken a break from his Touring the world! and AMG passions. So, in between a station wagon and shooting brake (or two), as well as among the next Mercedes-AMG SL two- or four-door impersonation, here is a little Hot Hatch aiming to take over our CGI hearts and souls.
There is no background reason for the creation of this feisty Mazda MX-5 Miata “hothatch,” but judging from the quick positive reaction from the channel’s fans, there is no need to produce one. Instead, the digital car enthusiasts were more preoccupied thinking of cool siblings for this new body style would relate to. Naturally, as always with the nimble MX-5 Miata sports car, everyone tries to have it punch way above its weight.
As such, they quickly found the hypothetical Mazda Hot Hatch to be akin to a baby Ferrari FF (or even a GTC4Lusso, but that is just stretching it), that first-ever Prancing Horse with four seats and four-wheel drive. The successor to the 612 Scaglietti grand tourer has been described as a Shooting Brake and, of course, was the fastest of its kind upon its release back in 2011.
