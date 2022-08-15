Six-Door, 3-Axle Toyota Tercel Looks Like as If Three Little Pigs Went Overlanding

Toyota’s Tercel – manufactured across five generations from 1978 to 1999 – is the not-so-beloved predecessor of the Yaris series. But that is still no reason to make fun of its name and size!
The subcompact nameplate had its name derived from the Latin word for one-third and also hints at “tiercel,” the male falcon that is one-third smaller than its significant other. Subsequently, the Japanese automaker marketed the Tercel just under the Corolla series, and it was Toyota’s first-ever front-wheel-drive model (along with the only FWD with a longitudinally mounted engine).
Interestingly, the second-generation series (also called Corsa and Corolla II in Japan, or the Sprinter Carib) that ran from 1982 to early 1988 not only had a sedan and hatchback body style but was also sold as a practical, family-oriented five-door station wagon. Still, none of the units produced in Japan ever appeared in front of their audience with an almost-six-door and third-axle arrangement, at least until now.
Luckily for Toyota purists in general and Tercel fans in particular, no estates were harmed in the making of this virtual dream. Instead, this quirky abomination comes courtesy of Henry Andrus, a pixel master better known as photo.chopshop on social media, who has a prolific imagination when it comes to crazy CGI. This time around now, he abandoned those bonkers ugly (or cool, depending on your POV) mashups in favor of something that seems fit only for the Three Little Pigs (and their family) when overlanding.
Alas, do not think this is the only stupid (or genius, again, we are not judgmental) estate idea he has had lately. Instead, there is an entire series coming right after an innocent VW Beetle caught the ‘Malibug’ and went down with a murdered-out CGI fever. Instead, the gallery also includes stuff like a RAV4 Integra station wagon, an Alpine A110 Soul Shooting Brake, or a widebody yet piebald E46 BMW M3 Touring, among others.
