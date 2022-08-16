Unofficial Aston Martin DB12 Takes the Mantle of an Edgy, Modern Grand Tourer

Aston Martin is currently on a roll – when keeping the perspective of an exotic and luxury car manufacturer, of course. And that is both in the real world and across the virtual realm.
Just recently, the 2023 Aston Martin V12 Vantage roadster was spied while undergoing final trials at the punishing Nürburgring Nordschleife. And the Green Hell knight was not the only Brit that graced us with its presence, as the automaker also presented the DBR22, its latest addition to the brand’s racing bloodline with a penchant for customization.
Looking like the cooler sibling of the already bonkers Aston Martin V12 Speedster, the fresh DBR22 is a niche offering, at best. Even the open-top V12 Vantage might find it hard to reach delivery records once summer makes way for inclement weather. But no worries, there is a solution, even if only a virtual one.
Giorgi Tedoradze, a Georgia-based industrial designer better known as tedoradze.giorgi on social media, loves to imagine both upcoming new models and alternative styles for popular nameplates. Now, the pixel master has decided to quickly and fashionably take a swing at the upcoming Aston Martin DB11 luxury grand tourer successor.
Logically dubbed as the Aston Martin DB12, this vision might not end up as every diehard fan’s cup of tea even if the CGI expert tried to imagine it with help from a vintage black-and-white atmosphere. This is because the traditionally classic GT design gets thoroughly modernized with edgy styling elements. Of course, Aston Martin may or may not think of such radical ideas for the DB11 successor.
Alas, do take all of this CGI stuff with a pinch of salt – even if this unofficial design gets a hall pass or not! After all, there is no teaser or spy prototype foundation to relate to...
