Toyota GR Supra Twins Share Love for Iconic Past With Veilside and Abflug CGIs

Right now, most real-world eyes are on Toyota’s slightly chubbier 2023 GR Corolla five-door hot hatchback rather than Gazoo Racing’s flagship “A90” GR Supra. Alas, that is not necessarily the case across the virtual realm.
Sure, the 2023 Toyota GR Corolla got the logical red-carpet treatment from virtual automotive artists immediately after the official introduction. And they seem to think they came up with everything that is CGI-possible after playing with it as a three-door, sedan, station wagon, or even a GR Corolla Cross SUV. Well, they did not touch quirky subjects like a Cabrio makeover or a mid-engine morphing, if you ask me...
But that is beside the point as the hype seems to have faded away into GR Supra oblivion. And that is not necessarily a dreadful thing since the latter needs to better prepare for the upcoming 2023 Nissan Z adversity. Perhaps with a CGI aftermarket transformation in the same vein as its legendary predecessor makeovers?
Well, that could be a good point made by these “A90” twins, which digitally resulted from the first collaboration between virtual artist Dorii’s dorifuto_visuals and pixel master Vaughn M. Sankar's v.s_digital_design as modern tributes for a couple of iconic styles. Just in case the yellow and purple GR Supra do not ring the proper JDM tuning bell, they are each designed by one of the aforementioned content creators to resemble the VeilSide Fortune Supra Mk IV/RX-7/Skyline/NSX body kit and the E2000 Supra by Abflug.
Dorii’s interpretation ticks all the right vintage boxes (as it was inspired by the older kit, not the new version) while Sankar’s version will make both JDM aficionados and Mopar fans a bit plum crazy with envy. As for these two, we are already dreaming of them being retro-fitted by some insane aftermarket venue with the rumored GRMN Supra’s 530-hp BMW M engine...
