Toyota 4Runner 40th Anniversary “Street” Edition Virtually Defeats the AWD Purpose

Hot on the heels of Toyota welcoming into the range its 2023 4Runner mid-size SUV with retro stripes (and more) as part of the 40th Anniversary special edition, here is a useless digital take on the matter. Alas, it looks way too hot – according to fans – to miss out on the CGI show.
The Japanese automaker recently marked almost four decades (production started in autumn of 1983 with a 1984 model year release but carmakers are always in a hurry today) since the introduction of their go-anywhere SUV with a cool, retro-flavored limited series that will only be available in exactly 4,040 units. Well, that means a lot of fans will have to settle for the “forbidden fruit” thought if they cannot get their hands on a piece of the vintage-like action.
And with Toyota delivering almost 145k units of the body-on-frame off-roader last year in America alone, one can only imagine the 4Runner 40th Anniversary is going to leave a trail of broken hearts behind it. Both in the real world and across the virtual realm, it seems. This is because Jim, the virtual artist better known as jlord8 on social media, continues to alternate between some of his most successful CGI series to date with poise, sense, and sensibility.
So, after imagining an entire series of street or off-road Single/Extended Cab pickup trucks and alternating them with passenger car revivals, the pixel master recently started musing about an SUV-focused spinoff where the “Street” sporty truck attire was displaced on top of reimagined models, such as the hypothetical fourth-gen 2022 Dodge Ramcharger TRX. Now, the base is simpler – the real-world 4Runner 40th Anniversary edition.
It too gets down to a raw “Street Sport” level, and the author says that he could not help “putting his spin on a 4Runner 40th-anniversary edition. I know this defeats the purpose of the 4Runner, but that does not matter in Imagination Land.” That is his name for the virtual realm of Photoshopped goodies, and it certainly fits the bill. Anyway, as for his CGI version of the beloved SUV, all we can say is that we agree with the popular opinion: it is scorching hot!
