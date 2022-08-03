Next-Generation Dodge Charger EV Rendered With Alfa Romeo Cues, Still a Sedan

Dodge recently confirmed that the next-generation Charger and Challenger will take the EV path. But are they going to retain the muscular looks that made them famous? Well, here's a rendering that keeps the next-gen Charger eMuscle as aggressive as the outgoing model.
Put together by Instagram's "kdesignag," this virtual incarnation of the upcoming Charger EV is a mix of old and new styling cues. And by "old" I mean that the CGI eMuscle retains some features from the current Charger and mixes them with the overall shape and design of the Alfa Romeo Giulia.
What's the latter got to do with the Charger? Well, there's been a lot of talk that both Dodge models would carry on using an updated version of Alfa Romeo's Giorgio platform, which underpins the Giulia.
Will the next-gen Charger arrive as a rebadged Giulia? No way! But it will definitely retain its four-door sedan layout and the redesign might not be as radical as we think. We will find out more about that later in August 2022, when Dodge will introduce the eMuscle concept alongside the 2023 Hornet, a compact crossover based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale.
Granted, the next-gen Charger may no longer feature a "Hellcat" badge, like seen in this rendering, but this doesn't mean it won't be as powerful and fast. With Stellantis' STLA Large platform set to offer electric motors that generate as much as 443 horsepower, the next-gen Charger eMuscle should pack more punch than the current Hellcat.
Yes, Dodge will also offer an entry-level, single-motor variant, but the range-topping muscle car will combine at least two in an all-wheel-drive setup. And that means a total output of more than 800 horsepower and 0-to-60-mph (97 kph) sprints of only two seconds.
But until we find out more about that, take a look at this brand-new design proposal for the next-gen Dodge Charger. And tell me what you think about it in the comments section.
And if you're more into the two-door Challenger model, you can check out a next-gen rendering by the same artist.
