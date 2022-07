The 2024 Ford Mustang “Is a Stunning Car,” Says CEO Jim Farley

DCT

Excited to confirm that we’ll unveil the all-new, seventh-generation @FordMustang September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show. It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world! ???? #SaveTheManuals pic.twitter.com/d2kdQioBWY — Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) July 27, 2022

“It’s a stunning car,” he wrote on Twitter, “and I’m excited to share it with the world.” The big kahuna ends his tweet with a hashtag that reconfirms the manual transmission’s continuity. Of course, the Ford Motor Company is certain to offer a ten-speed automatic as an option. It remains to be seen if the Shelby GT500-exclusivewill soldier on, a Tremec-developed transmission complemented by a Torsen limited-slip diff with 3.73 gears.Why did the Dearborn-based automaker pick the TR-9070 over the in-house 10R torque-converter automatic? The answer is pretty straightforward: acceleration. Introduced for the 2020 model year, the Shelby GT500 is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (make that 97 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds, onto a top speed of 180 miles per hour (290 kph).Turning our attention back to the S650, the Ford Motor Company has also confirmed the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with the help of a GT3-spec racing car . It’s pretty obvious the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo will carry over, and chances are the 5.2-liter Predator will be updated for the GT500. The rumor mill currently doesn’t have any information on the revival of the 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane crankshaft V8 that was exclusive to the GT350.There’s hearsay about hybridization as well, but it’s too soon to tell what’s in the offing. Be it a regular hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, only Ford knows for the time being. We’re also aware that the Windsor engine plant in Ontario will manufacture a 6.8-liter pushrod V8, yet we don’t have any official statement from FoMoCo about this engine and its potential applications.