The 2024 Ford Mustang “Is a Stunning Car,” Says CEO Jim Farley

More on this:

1 1966 Ford Thunderbird Was Left To Rot in the Woods, Takes First Drive in 46 Years

2 Ford Thunderbird Super Coupe Looks Almost Brand New, Will Transport You to 1990

3 1978 Ford Fairmont Futura Went To Die in the Forest, Got Saved From the Crusher Instead

4 This 1973 Ford Was Forgotten in a Barn That Fell Apart, Now Abandoned in the Woods

5 Digital Artist Cross-Breeds a Mazda RX-7 and a Ford Focus RS, It's Strangely Exciting