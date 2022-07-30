The 2024 Ford Mustang “Is a Stunning Car,” Says CEO Jim Farley

Previously rumored to premiere on April 17th next year, the seventh-gen Mustang will be revealed a little earlier than expected. None other than FoMoCo chief executive officer Jim Farley confirmed that Ford’s pony car will debut on September 14th this fall at the 2022 Detroit Auto Show.
“It’s a stunning car,” he wrote on Twitter, “and I’m excited to share it with the world.” The big kahuna ends his tweet with a hashtag that reconfirms the manual transmission’s continuity. Of course, the Ford Motor Company is certain to offer a ten-speed automatic as an option. It remains to be seen if the Shelby GT500-exclusive DCT will soldier on, a Tremec-developed transmission complemented by a Torsen limited-slip diff with 3.73 gears.
Why did the Dearborn-based automaker pick the TR-9070 over the in-house 10R torque-converter automatic? The answer is pretty straightforward: acceleration. Introduced for the 2020 model year, the Shelby GT500 is capable of hitting 60 miles per hour (make that 97 kilometers per hour) in less than 3.5 seconds, onto a top speed of 180 miles per hour (290 kph).
Turning our attention back to the S650, the Ford Motor Company has also confirmed the 5.0-liter Coyote V8 with the help of a GT3-spec racing car. It’s pretty obvious the 2.3-liter EcoBoost four-cylinder turbo will carry over, and chances are the 5.2-liter Predator will be updated for the GT500. The rumor mill currently doesn’t have any information on the revival of the 5.2-liter Voodoo flat-plane crankshaft V8 that was exclusive to the GT350.
There’s hearsay about hybridization as well, but it’s too soon to tell what’s in the offing. Be it a regular hybrid or a plug-in hybrid, only Ford knows for the time being. We’re also aware that the Windsor engine plant in Ontario will manufacture a 6.8-liter pushrod V8, yet we don’t have any official statement from FoMoCo about this engine and its potential applications.
Excited to confirm that we’ll unveil the all-new, seventh-generation @FordMustang September 14 at the Detroit Auto Show. It’s a stunning car and I’m excited to share it with the world! ???? #SaveTheManuals pic.twitter.com/d2kdQioBWY— Jim Farley (@jimfarley98) July 27, 2022