Cyberpunked 992 GT3 Acts Digitally Crazy, Just Like a Twin-Turbo Monster Should

While the summer might soon be coming to a fitting end, the hot automotive introductions keep piling up – especially if you are a certain German luxury sports car maker.
Porsche, of course, is looking to take advantage of the last summer days to direct our attention towards their newer or older releases. For example, TAG Heuer just unveiled a Taycan-inspired luxury smartwatch dubbed Connected Calibre E4 Porsche Edition. Meanwhile, the real EV sedan’s Turbo S broke the zero-emission Nürburgring Nordschleife lap record.
And that is just a snippet of what is going on in the real Porsche world – where even animated cars are getting special one-off Sally Carreras to auction for charity, or even the smallest anniversary from the farthest corner of Earth gets a unique, celebratory 911 Carrera GTS. But this time around, we are here to discuss what happens over across the virtual realm.
There, independent of the latest 911 GT3 RS leak, things are getting feisty with the “regular” 911 GT3 – and it is all courtesy of Abdu, a 23-year-old “upcoming automotive artist” better known as wizart_concepts on social media, who is ready to prove his CGI brush's worth in the best Cyberpunk 2077 way. Yep, the new generation is still into video games, just like we were during our young adulthood. So, what do you know, things do repeat themselves.
Only that with some CGI wizardry, the real-world 911 GT3 now looks nothing like the ‘cyberpunked’ version. And that is a positive development, as the neon-flashy 2022 Porsche 911 GT3 dwelling in the CGI video game universe is a digital hoot. One that, as far as we can tell from the rear-end POV, comes with a cool twin-turbo flat-six secret to make sure that nothing stands in its CGI way! So, does it get a virtual hall pass, or not?
