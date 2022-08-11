Chevrolet Camaro Electric Muscle Car Hits the Road in Fantasy Land

Remember those electric Chevrolet Camaro renderings that we covered last week? Well, we have new ones, signed by the same artist, which reveal the back end of the hypothetical zero-emission muscle car this time.
Imagined on the road, and in motion, it remains instantly recognizable as a Chevy Camaro, albeit there are some special design traits that are worth noting.
For one, the L-shaped LED taillights kind of give it a Lexus LC flair. They protrude into the bumper, which is all-new, and has a diffuser piece attached to it with no cutouts for exhaust pipes, because there are no emissions here whatsoever. The latter part has a black look, just like the big side skirts, and massive wing that rests on the trunk lid, and incorporates the reflectors.
The double-bubble roof is another important characteristic of the model, sketched out with black bowtie emblems at both ends, in the ZL1 configuration. And speaking of the face, it was inspired by that of the Chevrolet Blazer, sporting slim LED headlights linked together by a thin lighting strip. Contrasting the red body are the black accents, which can also be seen up front.
All in all, this is a very eye-catching take on the next generation Chevrolet Camaro, but as everyone knows, it is impossible to point out the design, for the simple fact that it probably hasn’t been decided yet. On top of that, there is a big possibility that the zero-emission Camaro will become a sedan, or so it has been reported anyway, and if that is indeed the case, then it will be the only body style available.
Meanwhile, Ford has already transitioned to a battery-electric Mustang, the Mach-e, which is not a muscle car, but a crossover. Dodge, on the other hand, will stay true to the muscle car, with the next-gen Challenger set to go electric in this body style.
