Honda Civic Type R Tourer Fantasy Blends Wagon Spirit With Inherent Sportiness

The entire automotive industry is boasting about crossovers, SUVs, and trucks – but that is only valid in the real world. Over across the virtual realm, things are more traditional. Wait, what?!
The world has turned upside down, and the real OEM automotive industry is trying to find quirkiness in everything. And there is no need to take our word for granted. Just look at Rolls-Royce, Lamborghini, and now also Ferrari battling for the SUV supremacy that might have seemed unbelievable just a decade ago. Meanwhile, the alternate digital reality is mesmerized by the dying breeds, such as sedans, sports cars, station wagons, and shooting brakes.
One of the best cases in point about the latter body styles could be made here courtesy of Sugar Chow, the virtual artist better known as sugardesign_1 on social media, who embarked on a “Touring the world!” periplus a long time ago and only stops the SW and SB journey to check up on new, popular models for the series’ transformation.
Right now, the pixel master seems to be in the Land of the Rising Sun mode, as some of his most recent virtual projects – the XV70 Toyota Camry “Gita” station wagon or the Nissan “Fairlady 400Z” Hot Hatch/Shooting Brake, are now joined by another “JDM” friend, the 2023 Honda Civic Type R Tourer.
Naturally, this station wagon is sized in between them as a member of the compact class, but the inherent sportiness of the Type R nameplate is still there, along with an OEM-style wide body kit which includes a rather controversial (for the author’s fans, at least) big spoiler wing.
Alas, we can easily understand the true intentions of the CGI expert – he just wanted to create a “cheap” counterpart for the newly introduced G81 five-door BMW M3 estate! So, did he achieve just that and thus get a digital hall pass, or do you think he should have tried better?
