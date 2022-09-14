Real Verde Turbine Aventador Ultimae Can't Seem to Decide About Its New, CGI Wheels

Today’s technology might come in handy in the most mysterious yet simple ways. Such as deciding on the right set of glorious, aftermarket wheels for your Viola Parsifae Lambo Aventador. Oh, sorry, we meant Verde Turbine Ultimae Roadster!
One might excuse our intentional ‘mistake’ since we are still dumbstruck with the knowledge that an aftermarket outlet (Wheels Boutique) had not one but two Aventador Ultimae supercars in the shop – both the coupe and the even rarer Roadster version! And come to think they are undecided about what wheels to treat them to…
Luckily, the wonderful world of virtual automotive artists came to the rescue. So, the story is quite simple. In between the company’s traditional social media shenanigans (YT and Insta, of course), they also had a little bit of time to present the final version of the mighty Aventador with a little bit of CGI flair. And, no worries, we also included excerpts of the real-world goodies down below.
The first to enter their digital crossfire was a stunning Viola Parsifae Lambo Aventador Ultimae coupe, one of just 350 examples to ever be produced. And the audience got four different wheel options to choose from. Next up came the rarer Roadster, a Verde Turbine Ultimae that’s part of the rare breed of the final 250 Aventador open tops! And it too has some ample choice: no less than six wheelsets, on this occasion.
As we muse about what option to choose for our dream supercar garage, let us remind you that a new raging bull will be in town soon, as the Aventador successor was caught by our spy photographer partners sporting some high-voltage stickers to signal that electrification is definitely in order. Is this good news, or do you prefer the Ultimae last ICE examples of their kind?
