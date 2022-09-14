Lamborghini Aventador Gets Vandalized in Hollywood, Was Nothing but a Marketing Stunt

More on this:

1 This Is How You Get Rid of Spray Paint on a Vandalized Car

2 Kid Vandalizes 37 Cars by Scratching Snowflakes on Them, “Didn’t Know” Better

3 Vandalized Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Is Alec Monopoly's Work, Costs Big Money

4 That Viral Video of a Vandalized Bugatti Chiron is Fake

5 Vandalized Lamborghini Aventador "Graffiti" Wrap Looks Brilliant