Exotic Supercar YouTuber Is First to Get a Personalized Ferrari Purosangue, in CGI

Sometimes, real life beats imagination. And that is, of course, also valid across the vastness of the automotive industry. Although, oddly enough, the car dreamland tries to push back on occasion.
And there is no need to take our CGI word for granted. Instead, a good case in point could be digitally made here with help from Ildar, the virtual artist better known as ildar_project on social media, who usually dabbles with tuned models. Albeit he recently started contemplating a series of exclusives for cheerful socialites, as well.
His target is none other than Alexandra Mary “Alex” Hirschi (Darvall, before she got married to Nik Hirschi), famously better known across the vastness of car-related social media as Supercar Blondie. The Australian socialite based out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates has quickly amassed a cult following across many social media(s) – and might unknowingly start to conquer even the imaginative car CGI realm.
Naturally, as always, she would get access only to the latest and coolest automotive goodies. Everything started not long ago with a bespoke digital project called Lamborghini “Tormenta,” a virtual supercar that would join the current Lambo club made out of the Huracan sports car, Aventador supercar, and Urus super-SUV with a stunning design and orange paintjob.
The unique ‘Tormenta’ project was well detailed with both front and rear three-quarter POVs, as well as an interior design treatment. But now the pixel master has moved into the realm of possible wishful thinking as his next Supercar Blondie target was the recently introduced 2023 Ferrari Purosangue. And the V12 thoroughbred got quickly treated to a yellow specification. But is that enough to get our CGI hall pass or are we hoping for something more out of a custom idea?
